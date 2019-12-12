World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia's aircraft-carrier Admiral Kuznetsov on fire during repairs

Incidents » Disasters, catastrophes

A fire has sparked on board the Russian aircraft-carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, which currently undergoes repairs at Zvyozdochka shipyard. The fire has engulfed the entire power compartment of the vessel. Several people were hurt.

The fire on board the aircraft-carrier started during welding works in the first power compartment on the second deck. It was reported that about 600 square meters were on fire. According to Interfax, diesel fuel is on fire, the entire energy compartment is in flames.

According to preliminary reports, eight people have been rescued. One person is missing. Earlier, it was said that three people were missing - all of them were staying in the hold at the moment when the fire broke out, and it was impossible to establish a connection with them.

This is not the first time, when the aircraft carrier appears in tragic news.

In October 2018, at the 82th shipyard in the Murmansk Region, where the Admiral Kuznetsov was undergoing repairs, the PD-50 floating dock sank. Two tower cranes on the dock collapsed, one of them crashed on the deck of the aircraft carrier, which created a four-by-five-meter hole. As a result of repairs, the Admiral Kuznetsov was supposed to receive new power equipment and weapons. The works are to be completed in 2021.

In 2016, during the military campaign, the Admiral Kuznetsov lost two carrier-based fighters as they were attempting to land on the ship.

The Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier was once named one of five worst aircraft carriers ever launched in world history. The National Interest noted that the construction of the aircraft carrier started in the USSR in the early 1980s, and the ship was put launched only in 1995, when the USSR no longer existed. The aircraft carrier went of her first combat mission only in November 2016 (as part of Russia's military campaign in Syria), when it lost two aircraft - MiG -29K and Su-33.

Topics mig sukhoi russian navy war in syria floating dock aircraft-carrier admiral kuznetsov russian forces in syria
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Jersey City attack between premature statements and contradicting reports
Columnists
The Myth of a Free Press in America and the West
Other
WADA wants to bury Russian athletes alive
News All >
Last materials
Russia's aircraft-carrier Admiral Kuznetsov on fire during repairs
Jersey City attack between premature statements and contradicting reports
The Myth of a Free Press in America and the West
Yury Luzhkov, former mayor of Moscow, dies
WADA wants to bury Russian athletes alive
WADA bars Russian athletes from all international competitions
NATO: An anachronism or the cutting edge of the Arms Lobby?
Russia to take nuclear triad as close to US borders as possible
Erdogan personally ordered to shoot down Russian Su-24
Yes to peace! No to NATO!
Popular
Other
WADA bars Russian athletes from all international competitions

Russia has been deprived of the right to hold international competitions and apply for them for four years

WADA bars Russian athletes from all international competitions
WADA wants to bury Russian athletes alive
Other
WADA wants to bury Russian athletes alive
Columnists
The Myth of a Free Press in America and the West
Columnists
Jersey City attack between premature statements and contradicting reports
Giovanni Giacalone Jersey City attack between premature statements and contradicting reports Giovanni Giacalone Stephen Lendman The Myth of a Free Press in America and the West Stephen Lendman Dmitry Sudakov WADA wants to bury Russian athletes alive Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Yes to peace! No to NATO!
Russia's aircraft-carrier Admiral Kuznetsov on fire during repairs
Russia to take nuclear triad as close to US borders as possible
Russia to keep counter-sanctions against the West for good
If NATO strikes Kaliningrad, Russia will seize Baltic in 48 hours
Russia to take nuclear triad as close to US borders as possible
Jimmy Carter - Mass Murderer
Russia to keep counter-sanctions against the West for good
WADA bars Russian athletes from all international competitions
WADA bars Russian athletes from all international competitions
Jersey City attack between premature statements and contradicting reports
Russia to take nuclear triad as close to US borders as possible
Russia to take nuclear triad as close to US borders as possible
WADA bars Russian athletes from all international competitions
WADA bars Russian athletes from all international competitions
WADA bars Russian athletes from all international competitions
Jersey City attack between premature statements and contradicting reports
The Myth of a Free Press in America and the West
NATO: An anachronism or the cutting edge of the Arms Lobby?
NATO: An anachronism or the cutting edge of the Arms Lobby?
NATO: An anachronism or the cutting edge of the Arms Lobby?
About Advertising Forum We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.