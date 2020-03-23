Moscow pensioners older than 65 ordered to stay home

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has tightened requirements to comply with the regime of high alert in connection with the spread of the novel coronavirus. New restrictions were introduced for individuals over 65 of age, as well as for people with chronic diseases, as well as for families with children.

"The novel coronavirus primarily poses a threat to life and health of the elderly and people with chronic diseases, for people with low immunity. Therefore, our main task is to protect you, Muscovites of older generation," Sobyanin wrote on his blog.

He noted that many senior citizens do not comply with recommendations of the authorities not to leave home and to limit contacts with other people, even though such activities pose a great risk to their lives.



In this regard, from March 26 to April 14, Muscovites suffering from chronic diseases, and all older people over 65 of age are required to stay home and go out only in case of urgent needs. Yet, this requirement does not apply to the president of the Russian Federation, who is now 67 years old, the Kremlin said.



The mayor also asked elderly and chronically ill people not to visit any public places. It is allowed to go out to grocery stores or pharmacies only when needed.

Here is the complete list of diseases, with which it is forbidden to leave home:

insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus;

chronic obstructive pulmonary disease;

asthma;

bronchiectatic disease;

circulatory system disease - pulmonary heart and pulmonary circulation disorders;

the presence of transplanted organs and tissues;

chronic kidney disease stage 3-5;

malignant neoplasms of any localization;

suffered a heart attack or stroke;

acute leukemia, high-grade lymphomas, relapses and resistant forms of other lymphoproliferative diseases, chronic myelogenous leukemia in the phases of chronic acceleration and blast crisis, primary chronic leukemia and lymphomas.

Visiting medical facilities for treatment of the above-mentioned diseases will not be considered a quarantine violation. The self-isolation regime does not apply to patients assigned to the third clinical group (oncology).

Over the last 24 hours, 71 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Russia, all of them - in Moscow. Thus, the number of coronavirus-positive patients in Russia has amounted to 438.