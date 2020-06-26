World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lightning storms kill 107 in India

Incidents » Disasters, catastrophes

Stormy weather and lightning killed as many as 107 people in Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, The Times of India reports.

Thunderstorms that arrived to the country with a summer monsoon struck as many local residents were out in the fields working. Despite warnings from emergency services, the people did not hide from the storms in their homes.

In the eastern state of Bihar, 83 people were killed, 24 others in the north died. Dozens were injured. Lightnings also killed many domestic animals and caused damage to transport.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and promised that the state authorities would provide material assistance to the families of the victims.

