World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian customs general collects gold bars and luxury watches at work

Incidents » Crimes

The Office of the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation demanded the confiscation of property worth 121 million rubles from сustoms General Alexander Kizlyk. Gold bars, rare icons and luxury watches were found in his place of residence during a search operation.

Prosecutors ащгтв a substantial difference between the general's income and expenses. His only earnings were his salary and teaching practice. The general's wife had not been working for a long time. In 2001-2019, the couple earned 34.7 million rubles, while the value of the discovered property reached 121 million rubles.

During a search, law-enforcement officers found 89 million rubles in cash, two gold and one silver bars, jewelry, luxury watches and pens, as well as icons of historical value. The general did not explain the origin of the money and property.

Investigation believes that Kizlyk helped to avoid criminal liability for those involved in currency smuggling activities. One of the episodes is connected with the wife of the Russian Ambassador to Kenya, Dmitry Maksimychev.

The general's deputy was arrested as well. Two more defendants in the case are representatives of the customs at Moscow's Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports, Yuri Cherkashin and Konstantin Mishin.

Last materials
Russian customs general collects gold bars and luxury watches at work
Poland insists Lech Kaczynski's Tu-154 aircraft was blown up intentionally
Anarchy is the end result of capitalism
What are the benefits of joining the military?
A Determined Path to the SDGs in 2030 Despite the COVID-19 Pandemic
The fear of COVID-19 will kill you
Ways to reduce stress in our daily lives
Dealing with US, Russia must keep its gunpowder dry at all times
Belarus arrests group of PMC Wagner militants on their way to Sudan
USA faces irreparable damage in cold or hot conventional war with China
Popular
Columnists
The fear of COVID-19 will kill you

There are very serious financial interests operating in the world to bring about a major change to mankind

The fear of COVID-19 will kill you
Anarchy is the end result of capitalism
Columnists
Anarchy is the end result of capitalism
Real life stories
Ways to reduce stress in our daily lives
Real life stories
What are the benefits of joining the military?
Dmitry Sudakov Poland insists Lech Kaczynski's Tu-154 aircraft was blown up intentionally Dmitry Sudakov Sawraj Singh Anarchy is the end result of capitalism Sawraj Singh Alex Sanders What are the benefits of joining the military? Alex Sanders
Comments
Anarchy is the end result of capitalism
USA faces irreparable damage in cold or hot conventional war with China
Anarchy is the end result of capitalism
Dealing with US, Russia must keep its gunpowder dry at all times
USA faces irreparable damage in cold or hot conventional war with China
The fear of COVID-19 will kill you
Dealing with US, Russia must keep its gunpowder dry at all times
USA faces irreparable damage in cold or hot conventional war with China
USA faces irreparable damage in cold or hot conventional war with China
The fear of COVID-19 will kill you
Dealing with US, Russia must keep its gunpowder dry at all times
Dealing with US, Russia must keep its gunpowder dry at all times
Dealing with US, Russia must keep its gunpowder dry at all times
USA faces irreparable damage in cold or hot conventional war with China
USA faces irreparable damage in cold or hot conventional war with China
Dealing with US, Russia must keep its gunpowder dry at all times
Dealing with US, Russia must keep its gunpowder dry at all times
The fear of COVID-19 will kill you
The fear of COVID-19 will kill you
Fake news and reality: when lying is convenient for the powerful
Dealing with US, Russia must keep its gunpowder dry at all times
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.