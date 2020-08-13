World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Belarus protests: Law-enforcers throw their uniforms into trash

Incidents » Conflicts

The fifth day of protests in Belarus began with the so-called "chains of solidarity", which activists are building in support of the detained demonstrators.

In the center of Minsk about 20 people lined up in a chain along Independence Avenue near Oktyabr cinema.

Similar actions are taking place near metro stations. One of the chains was built up by girls dressed in white, holding flowers in their hands. Passing cars were blaring their horns in support.

Belarusian security officials launched their own act of protest online. They started making videos, in which they demonstratively throw their uniforms into trash, claiming that they are ashamed of the actions of their colleagues and the authorities during the dispersal of the rallies.

The first one, apparently, was a special forces soldier from Logoisk. His name has not been exposed. The young man shows his uniform, says that he will not even keep his uniforms at home after what he saw in Minsk and throws the clothes into trash. Many followed his example and made their own similar videos, but most of the officers prefer to take part in the act anonymously.

According to most recent reports, law-enforcement authorities of Belarus started releasing the detained protesters from temporary detention centers.

Massive riots and protest actions continue in Belarus as many express protests against the results of voting in the presidential election, which took place on August 9. According to the official data of the Central Election Commission, Alexander Lukashenko won the election in a landslide victory, having gained 80 percent of the vote, while his rival from the opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya gained only ten percent. However, eyewitnesses and observers reported numerous violations at polling stations. People took to the streets to express their dissatisfaction, but met a tough response from security forces. The protests intensify because of the unjustified brutality of the security forces.

