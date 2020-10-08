Grass fire causes massive explosions at military warehouse in Ryazan

As many as 13 people were hurt as a result of massive explosions that took place in the Ryazan region of Russia. Earlier, it was reported that eight people suffered in the incident.

Ryazan warehouse explosions

Ten people are reported to be in intensive care, three others remain in moderate condition.

The Russian EMERCOM is taking more effort to protect local settlements: a total of 392 EMERCOM officers and 81 pieces of equipment, including 36 tank trucks, will be concentrated in the emergency area.

Explosions occurred as a result of grass fire that broke out on the territory of the warehouse where ammunition was stored. The warehouse is part of the Western Military District, it is located near the settlement of Zheltukhino, the Ryazan region. Gusts of wind caused the fire to spread quickly and it eventually reached the area, where artillery shells were stored.

A representative of the regional emergency services said that residents of the neighbouring village of Kuzminka-2 were evacuated. No casualties were reported, but it as said that ammunition was exploding every 5-10 seconds. Because of the explosions, traffic on the Caspian Highway was blocked. A group of rescuers (40 people) and 14 pieces of hardware were sent to the site of the explosions.

Later, the EMERCOM reported the evacuation of ten settlements within a radius of five kilometers from the warehouse.