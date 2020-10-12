Young man opens fire on passenger bus in Russia, kills 3

In the Nizhny Novgorod region, an unidentified individual opened fire on a bus at a bus stop, representatives of the Unified Duty Dispatch Service of the region said.

Three men were killed as a result of the shooting, three women were hospitalised with gunshot wounds. It was reported that the attacker opened fire on local residents of the village of Bolsheorlovskoye, the Borsky district of the Nizhny Novgorod region.

The man opened fire at a bus stop in the village and then fled into the woods, a police officer said. It was also said that the man was deliberately waiting for the bus to arrive before he opened fire on the bus from his hunting rifle.

It was later reported that eyewitnesses described the shooter as a young man of about 18 years old. The man had a rifle and a backback. He managed to escape from the scene, but he is being sought after.

The governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region Gleb Nikitin instructed to provide assistance to the victims and the families of those killed in the shooting, the press service of the governor and the regional government told RBC.

"The condition of two victims is assessed as extremely grave," the press service of the regional governor said. The governor specified that the wounded were taken to the Bor central regional hospital. "If necessary, the victims will be evacuated to regional medical centers. We are ready to use air medical services at any time," Nikitin said.