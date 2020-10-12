World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Young man opens fire on passenger bus in Russia, kills 3

In the Nizhny Novgorod region, an unidentified individual opened fire on a bus at a bus stop, representatives of the Unified Duty Dispatch Service of the region said.

Young man opens fire on passenger bus in Russia, kills 3

Three men were killed as a result of the shooting, three women were hospitalised with gunshot wounds. It was reported that the attacker opened fire on local residents of the village of Bolsheorlovskoye, the Borsky district of the Nizhny Novgorod region.

The man opened fire at a bus stop in the village and then fled into the woods, a police officer said. It was also said that the man was deliberately waiting for the bus to arrive before he opened fire on the bus from his hunting rifle.

It was later reported that eyewitnesses described the shooter as a young man of about 18 years old. The man had a rifle and a backback. He managed to escape from the scene, but he is being sought after.

The governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region Gleb Nikitin instructed to provide assistance to the victims and the families of those killed in the shooting, the press service of the governor and the regional government told RBC.

"The condition of two victims is assessed as extremely grave," the press service of the regional governor said. The governor specified that the wounded were taken to the Bor central regional hospital. "If necessary, the victims will be evacuated to regional medical centers. We are ready to use air medical services at any time," Nikitin said.

Last materials
Young man opens fire on passenger bus in Russia, kills 3
Belarus police ready to use military-grade weapons against protesters
Covid and good management
Western rules for military coups do not work in Belarus
Sorry, I'm fresh out of "Common Decency"
Grass fire causes massive explosions at military warehouse in Ryazan
Putin happy with successful Zircon missile launch
Alexei Navalny turns OPCW into fake organisation
Whatever Poland wants, Poland doesn't get
Turkey fears Russia's revenge for Nagorno Karabakh crisis
Popular
Technologies and discoveries
Covid and good management

Nine months on, we all have an idea of what we should do...well, most of us. Now what about the spatial planning side of Covid management?

Covid and good management
Belarus police ready to use military-grade weapons against protesters
Former USSR
Belarus police ready to use military-grade weapons against protesters
Crimes
Young man opens fire on passenger bus in Russia, kills 3
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Covid and good management Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Western rules for military coups do not work in Belarus Lyuba Lulko David R. Hoffman Sorry, I'm fresh out of "Common Decency" David R. Hoffman
Comments
Can Russia experience another default like it did in 1998?
Sorry, I'm fresh out of "Common Decency"
Turkey wages war in Nagorno Karabakh. What should Russia do?
Can the West crush Russian national unity?
Turkey fears Russia's revenge for Nagorno Karabakh crisis
Sorry, I'm fresh out of "Common Decency"
EU calls for boycott, isolation and sanctions against Russia
Is Russia going to declare war on Turkey?
Putin’s article on WWII leaves Russian historians disappointed
Americans do not feel sorry for Donald Trump
Alexei Navalny turns OPCW into fake organisation
Sorry, I'm fresh out of "Common Decency"
Alexei Navalny turns OPCW into fake organisation
Western rules for military coups do not work in Belarus
Western rules for military coups do not work in Belarus
Covid-19: Made and patented in USA, leaked in China
Western rules for military coups do not work in Belarus
Is Russia going to declare war on Turkey?
Is Russia going to declare war on Turkey?
Is Russia going to declare war on Turkey?
Turkey fears Russia's revenge for Nagorno Karabakh crisis
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy