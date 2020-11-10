Armenia explodes as trilateral agreement ends war in Nagorno-Karabakh

Protests sparked in Armenia in response to the signing of the trilateral agreement on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. Hundreds of people broke into the parliament building, took the seats of the MPs and the presidium and demanded Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan should come out to them.

The protesters dragged parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan out of the car and beat him, after which his security guards locked the speaker inside the car. Mirzoyan was later hospitalized. He suffered a few injuries that posed no threat to his life.

The protesters also broke into the building of the Armenian government. They broke down doors and tore the plaque off the prime minister's office. Nikol Pashinyan said that all the instigators of the pogroms would be brought to justice.

The protesters looted Pashinyan's residence too.

"A computer, a watch, perfumes, driver's license and other items were stolen from the prime minister's residence. All this, of course," in the name of the motherland," Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.

The Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia issued a joint statement in connection with the protests that sparked as a result of the announcement about the end of the war in Karabakh.

"We urge all to avoid actions that may undermine the foundations of statehood, and, learning lessons from all possible mistakes, create an incomparably stronger and more efficient army, which is worthy of the heroic people," the statement reads. The authors of the statement noted that the Armenian army did "everything possible and impossible" during the days of the hostilities. "Once the bloodshed comes to an end, one needs to find the bodies of all heroes and bury them with military honors," the statement also said.

"We must try to ease the pain of our heroic mothers and heal the wounded. We must restore the potential of our army and further strengthen it, turning it into a modern and super-powerful fist. Too much work to do. The war is over. The army has done its job and will continue to try," the statement also said.

Putin ends war in Nagorno-Karabakh

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a complete ceasefire and termination of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict starting from November 10.

On November 9, Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a document declaring a complete ceasefire and termination of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone starting from 00:00 Moscow time on November 10.

Azerbaijan and Armenia stop at their positions; they agreed to exchange prisoners and bodies of the dead, while refugees can return to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to the text of the agreement, a peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation is to be deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh simultaneously with the withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the republic. Russian peacekeepers will stay there for five years. This term can be automatically prolonged for additional five-year periods, unless either party declares its intention to terminate the application of this provision six months before the next period expires. To increase the effectiveness of control over the implementation of the agreements, a peacekeeping center is to be deployed to control the ceasefire.

The Aghdam region and the territories in the Gazakh region of Azerbaijan are to be returned to Azerbaijan before November 20. Armenia will return the Kelbajar region to Azerbaijan before November 15, the Lachin region - by December 1, and keeps the Lachin corridor (5 km wide), which will ensure the connection of Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia and will not affect the city of Shusha.