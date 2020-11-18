World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian peacekeepers help refugees return to Nagorno Karabakh

The Russian Defense Ministry specified the location of 23 observation posts of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, official representative of the military department, Major General Igor Konashenkov said.

Russian peacekeepers help refugees return to Nagorno Karabakh

"In the area of the peacekeeping operation, round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and control over the observance of the ceasefire will be carried out by peacekeeping units at 23 observation posts. Eleven of them are located in the northern zone of responsibility and 12 - in the southern one," the official said.

Konashenkov added that the ceasefire is observed along the entire line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh. The command post of the Russian contingent of peacekeeping forces has been deployed in Stepanakert, from which the peacekeeping operation is controlled.

"Nearly 700 people returned from the territory of Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh in one day. In total, since November 14, Russian peacekeepers have secured the safe passage of four convoys with nearly 2,000 refugees to the city of Stepanakert, who had previously abandoned their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh because of the hostilities," Konashenkov concluded.

On November 10, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed an agreement to end the Karabakh war. Immediately after that, Russia launched the operation to deploy Russian peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, according to which the rotation of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh will take place at least twice a year.

