Russian peacekeeper injured in mine explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh

Incidents » Conflicts

A Russian peacekeeper, who was injured in a mine explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh, was transported to Baku for medical treatment. His life is out of danger, representatives of the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Russian peacekeeper injured in mine explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh

"The Russian serviceman was taken to a hospital in Baku, where he receives necessary medical assistance. There is no threat to his life," officials said.

The mine detonated in the Terter region, near the village of Madagiz, where an international group was searching for the dead to exchange bodies. The group consists of Russian peacekeepers, Azerbaijani soldiers, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Nagorno-Karabakh and members of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

In addition to the Russian serviceman, four employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were injured, and an Azerbaijani officer was killed in the explosion.

The Russian military men will take part in demining terrain, roads and facilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. Specialists of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Ministry of Defense arrived in Yerevan on November 23.

Russian peacekeepers, according to the peace agreement, will be deployed in the region for five years. By the end of November, Russian units will be fully deployed in Karabakh. A total of 1,960 people and 552 pieces of military hardware were transferred to the region.

