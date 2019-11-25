World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia to keep counter-sanctions against the West for good

Russia » Economics

Russia will not be the first to abolish restrictive measures that were imposed in response to the sanctions against Moscow's current policy, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a news conference following his talks with Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne.

"If we discuss first steps on the part of Russia, the abolition of some of our restrictive measures, retaliatory restrictive measures, then the answer is obvious: of course, we are not going to cancel anything," Medvedev said, answering the question of whether Russia could be first to lift counter-sanctions.

The Russian prime minister said that the "sanctions do not please anyone," nor do many find Russia's retaliatory measures pleasing either. However, according to Medvedev, there are Russian companies that support keeping Russia'a retaliatory measures in effect for good.

The prime minister emphasized that Russia could preserve counter-sanctions for a long time, but the Russian Federation could still develop relations with European countries. "We'll wait and see: if Ukraine can move forward in resolving the internal conflict, then maybe our relations with the EU, which made this inter-dependent, will become better. Well, if they fail to move forward, then these sanctions will remain for a long time, and our counter-sanctions will also remain in effect for a long time, but even in these conditions we can live and develop," Medvedev said.

The West started introducing international sanctions against Russia in 2014, after the Crimea referendum and the outbreak of hostilities in the Donbass. In response, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the introduction of counter-sanctions, which banned imports of agricultural products, raw materials and food products from the countries that introduced anti-Russian sanctions: the USA, EU, Canada, Australia and Norway. Russian sanctions still ban imports of beef, pork, poultry, fish, seafood, cheeses, milk, other dairy products, vegetables, fruits, and some other products from the above-mentioned countries. On August 13, 2015, Albania, Montenegro, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, which joined the anti-Russian sanctions, were included on the list of countries from which it was forbidden to import food products. Russia put Ukraine on the same list from January 1, 2016.

In June 2019, Putin extended the food embargo against the countries that adopted anti-Russian sanctions in 2014 in response to Russia's reunification with Crimea and actions of the Russian Federation in the Donbass.

The presidential administration and the government believed that the food embargo would help  revive domestic agricultural production. Five years later, one can speak about the success of import substitution only in relation to tomatoes, pork and poultry. The profit from sale of these food products totalled 75 billion rubles per year. Most of the items on the list of sanctioned goods can hardly be substituted or can not be substituted at all.

Topics russia antti rinne vladimir putin russian economy dmitry medvedev crimea referendum russian food embargo russian prime minister anti-russian sanctions prime minister of finland
Topical Analytics
Columnists
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women
Columnists
WikiLeaks Exposes Doctored OPCW Report on Alleged CW Attack in Syria
Columnists
Bolivia: No Election Fraud, but a Color Revolution
News All >
Last materials
Russia to keep counter-sanctions against the West for good
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women
Passenger plane makes emergency landing after co-pilot dies
WikiLeaks Exposes Doctored OPCW Report on Alleged CW Attack in Syria
Bolivia: No Election Fraud, but a Color Revolution
Italy: Acqua Alta
Exquisite hobbies of Russian entrepreneurs: gold coins, medals and toilets
Hardline US Senators Call for Combatting China
Italy: A poisoned society?
Bolvia coup: Why did Putin betray Evo Morales?
Popular
Columnists
WikiLeaks Exposes Doctored OPCW Report on Alleged CW Attack in Syria

On November 23, WikiLeaks accused the OPCW "of doctoring (its Douma, Syria) chemical weapons report."

WikiLeaks Exposes Doctored OPCW Report on Alleged CW Attack in Syria
Passenger plane makes emergency landing after co-pilot dies
Real life stories
Passenger plane makes emergency landing after co-pilot dies
Columnists
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women
Economics
Russia to keep counter-sanctions against the West for good
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Stephen Lendman WikiLeaks Exposes Doctored OPCW Report on Alleged CW Attack in Syria Stephen Lendman Edu Montesanti Bolivia: No Election Fraud, but a Color Revolution Edu Montesanti
Comments
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women
WikiLeaks Exposes Doctored OPCW Report on Alleged CW Attack in Syria
Passenger plane makes emergency landing after co-pilot dies
WikiLeaks Exposes Doctored OPCW Report on Alleged CW Attack in Syria
Russia testing S-500 anti-aircraft missile defense system in Syria
Russia testing S-500 anti-aircraft missile defense system in Syria
Passenger plane makes emergency landing after co-pilot dies
WikiLeaks Exposes Doctored OPCW Report on Alleged CW Attack in Syria
Bolvia coup: Why did Putin betray Evo Morales?
Italy: A poisoned society?
Once they're in, it is hard to get them out
Once they're in, it is hard to get them out
Once they're in, it is hard to get them out
Greta Thunberg: A flashmob or an eco messiah?
US intelligence agencies fear losing financial flow from Togliattiazot
Russia regains influence in the Middle East
Russia regains influence in the Middle East
About Advertising Forum We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.