World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Putin back-pedals on Russian mercenaries in Libya

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin personally commented on the participation of Russian mercenaries in hostilities in Libya. While answering a question at a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel following their talks in Moscow, Putin stated that if there are Russians in Libya, they "do not represent the interests of the Russian state" nor do they receive money from him.

Turkish President Recep Erdogan earlier said that Russian mercenaries from private military company Wagner, which is supposedly funded by Putin's chef Yevgeny Prigozhin, fight on the side of the Libyan National Army Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. It is worthy of note that Turkey's Erdogan signed a military cooperation agreement with the internationally recognized Government of National Accord chaired by Fayez Sarraj, which Khaftar opposes.

Erdogan said that Russia had sent PMC Wagner to Libya, therefore, he concluded, Turkey could also send its units to the African country to support the Government of National Accord. Erdogan said in late 2019 that there were about 2,000 PMC fighters in Libya.

Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Erdogan's statements, said that Libya had become a haven for mercenaries and terrorists from a large number of countries after the killing of Muammar Gaddafi. He also noted that "citizens of different countries work as mercenaries in different parts of the planet," and their movement cannot be controlled.

US officials also expressed their concerns about the growing number of Russian mercenaries in Libya. An unnamed official from US State Department said that such state of affairs was changing and exacerbating the general course of the conflict, although it was not changing the balance of power in Haftar's favor.

Topics kremlin pmc wagner war in libya angela merkel dmitry peskov vladimir putin muammar gaddafi russian mercenaries private military company
Topical Analytics
Asia
Iranians refuse to call USA their enemy
Columnists
The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran
Columnists
US Regional Presence Makes ME Peace and Stability Unattainable
News All >
Last materials
Putin back-pedals on Russian mercenaries in Libya
Russian fashion model Ksenia Puntus falls out of window
USA admits Russia's superiority in nuclear arms modernisation
USA to deploy units in Pacific Ocean to counter Russia and China
Iranians refuse to call USA their enemy
The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran
US Regional Presence Makes ME Peace and Stability Unattainable
Six reasons Donald J. Trump is the Anti-Christ
One less hero
Er...What happened to Diplomacy?
Popular
Columnists
The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran

If you visit Ayatollah Khamenei's Twitter site you'll find him sitting next an an elderly woman and to the right of her a Christmas tree adorned with ornaments including one of Santa Claus

The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran
US Regional Presence Makes ME Peace and Stability Unattainable
Columnists
US Regional Presence Makes ME Peace and Stability Unattainable
Americas
USA admits Russia's superiority in nuclear arms modernisation
Asia
Iranians refuse to call USA their enemy
Dmitry Sudakov Iranians refuse to call USA their enemy Dmitry Sudakov John Stanton The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran John Stanton Stephen Lendman US Regional Presence Makes ME Peace and Stability Unattainable Stephen Lendman
Comments
USA to deploy units in Pacific Ocean to counter Russia and China
The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran
Iranians refuse to call USA their enemy
Iranians refuse to call USA their enemy
USA admits Russia's superiority in nuclear arms modernisation
USA admits Russia's superiority in nuclear arms modernisation
Iranians refuse to call USA their enemy
Indonesian authorities chop off genitals for masturbation
The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran
Arguments for the removal of Donald J. Trump
US Regional Presence Makes ME Peace and Stability Unattainable
The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran
Er...What happened to Diplomacy?
The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran
Er...What happened to Diplomacy?
Er...What happened to Diplomacy?
Six reasons Donald J. Trump is the Anti-Christ
The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran
The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran
The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran
The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran
About Advertising Forum We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.