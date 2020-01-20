Russians to decide the fate of their Constitution on Cosmonautics Day

The national vote on constitutional amendments may take place in Russia on Sunday, April 12. The date has not been set, but April 12 is considered to be the most likely date for the vote, which is currently discussed in the Kremlin.

Reportedly, the Kremlin considers another date, April 26, but this date is less likely. April 19, is not convenient to vote, because it coincides with Orthodox Easter.



The all-Russian voting will take place after the State Duma and the Federation Council pass amendments to the Constitution, but before the federal constitutional law enters into force. At least two-thirds of legislative assemblies of Russian regions will have to support the adoption of amendments to the Constitution. The Kremlin expects the process to pass as quickly as possible.



President Vladimir Putin, in his Address to the Federal Assembly, said that the final decision on amending the Constitution would depend on the decision of the people. The dates and procedures for voting will be specified separately, in a special decree. The procedural deadlines for the decisions, on which the date of the all-Russian vote will depend, have not been determined yet.

It is worthy of note that on April 12, Russia marks the Cosmonautics Day. Interestingly, the new Constitution of the RSFSR was adopted on the same day in 1978. Article 5 of the Constitution of the RSFSR said that most important issues of politics shall be submitted for public discussion and national vote (referendum).