Who is the richest and who is the poorest in Russia’s new government?

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev, Minister for Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and the head of the Ministry for Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev are the wealthiest members of the new government chaired by the new Prime Minister. The information is based on their income statements for 2019.



Trutnev's revenues amounted to 538.4 million rubles, Manturov's - 434 million, Patrushev's - 183.8 million. Mikhail Mishustin, the head of the government, earned only 19 million rubles, but his wife is 2.5 times richer. Her income for 2018 amounted to 48 million rubles. Interesting, Mishustin's wife, Vladlena Mishustin, does not own any company, but she makes a lot more money than her husband.

The revenues of deputy prime ministers are listed as follows:

Yuri Borisov earned 17.3 million rubles

Tatyana Golikova - 14.2 million

Victoria Abramchenko - 10.6 million

Marat Khusnullin - 8.8 million

Dmitry Grigorenko - 8.7 million

First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov - about 7.68 million rubles.

Other ministers in the new Russian government lag far behind Manturov and:

Dmitry Kobylkin, the Minister for Water Resources and Environment - 47.5 million rubles

Anton Siluanov, the Minister of Finance - 40 million

Vladimir Yakushev - the Minister for Construction, Housing and Public Utilities - 23.1 million.

The earnings of other members of the new Russian government did not exceed 20 million rubles, while some others did not even reach the level of 10 million in revenues.

The income of Minister of Energy Alexander Novak amounted to 18.6 million rubles, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov - 14.9 million, Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuychenko - 13.1 million; Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu - 11.5 million.

Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev earned 10 million rubles;

the head of EMERCOM Yevgeny Zinichev - 9 million;

Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov - 8.7 million;

Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov - 7.6 million;

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - 7.3 million;

Transport Minister Yevgeny Dietrich - 7.1 million rubles;

Minister for Development of the Far East and the Arctic Alexander Kozlov - 6.6 million;

Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko - 4.3 million;

Minister of Education Sergey Kravtsov - 3.4 million.

The income declared by the new head of the Ministry for Culture, Olga Lyubimova, who replaced Vladimir Medinsky, was the lowest - 2.5 million rubles.