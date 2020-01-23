Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev, Minister for Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and the head of the Ministry for Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev are the wealthiest members of the new government chaired by the new Prime Minister. The information is based on their income statements for 2019.
Trutnev's revenues amounted to 538.4 million rubles, Manturov's - 434 million, Patrushev's - 183.8 million. Mikhail Mishustin, the head of the government, earned only 19 million rubles, but his wife is 2.5 times richer. Her income for 2018 amounted to 48 million rubles. Interesting, Mishustin's wife, Vladlena Mishustin, does not own any company, but she makes a lot more money than her husband.
The revenues of deputy prime ministers are listed as follows:
Other ministers in the new Russian government lag far behind Manturov and:
The earnings of other members of the new Russian government did not exceed 20 million rubles, while some others did not even reach the level of 10 million in revenues.
The income of Minister of Energy Alexander Novak amounted to 18.6 million rubles, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov - 14.9 million, Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuychenko - 13.1 million; Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu - 11.5 million.
The income declared by the new head of the Ministry for Culture, Olga Lyubimova, who replaced Vladimir Medinsky, was the lowest - 2.5 million rubles.
