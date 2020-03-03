World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Putin wants God to be above the new Russian Constitution

Russia » News from the Kremlin

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and Vice-Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy unveiled a few details about the amendments, which President Vladimir Putin's submitted to the second reading of the bill to amend the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

They are to be considered in the second reading on March 10, and in the third - on March 11. Putin's amendments to the Constitution take 24 pages.

The amendments in particular include:

  •     the mentioning of God;
  •     provision on the inadmissibility of alienation of the territory of the Russian Federation;
  •     a ban for civil servants to hold foreign accounts and foreign citizenship;
  •     provision on marriage as a union of a man and a woman;
  •     provision on the Russian people as a state-forming people (also implies that the state language in the country is Russian, while the republics of the Russian Federation have the right to establish their languages);
  •     provision on the succession of the Russian Federation in relation to the USSR;
  •     provision establishing that the minimum wage should not be lower than the cost of living.

Putin also renamed the draft law on amending the Russian Constitution. Now the document is called "On improving the regulation of certain issues of the organization of the functioning of public authority" (formerly - "On improving regulation of certain issues of the organization of public authority").

Vladimir Putin initiated amending the Constitution during his Annual Address to the Federal Assembly on January 15, 2020. The president introduced the corresponding bill for consideration by the State Duma; it was passed during the first reading on January 23. The second reading is to take place on March 10th. On April 22, it is planned to hold a nationwide vote on the amendments.

Topics god gay marriage vladimir putin russian family russian traditions russian constitution constitution amendments address to the federal assembly
News All >
Last materials
Putin wants God to be above the new Russian Constitution
Evo Morales should sue USA and Trump for the color revolution
Belarus holds joint military drills with NATO to tease Russia
Coronavirus in Moscow: Situation goes out of control
Russia refuses to guarantee safety for Turkish Air Force in Syria
Notes on a night of terror in Palestine
Turkey’s Erdogan will not win the war in Syria, USA will fail too
Turkey wants NATO to stop Syrian army and Russia in Idlib
Coronavirus makes global economy utterly unstable, like never before
Russia pats Poland on the back for glorifying Nazism
Popular
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Turkey’s Erdogan will not win the war in Syria, USA will fail too

After the escalation of the conflict, Ankara will not be able to set Russia and the USA against each other in Syria. The President of Turkey has quarreled with all major players in Syria in four years after attempted coup in Turkey

Turkey’s Erdogan will not win the war in Syria, USA will fail too
Coronavirus in Moscow: Situation goes out of control
Health
Coronavirus in Moscow: Situation goes out of control
Former USSR
Belarus holds joint military drills with NATO to tease Russia
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia refuses to guarantee safety for Turkish Air Force in Syria
Lyuba Lulko Evo Morales should sue USA and Trump for the color revolution Lyuba Lulko Alexander Shtorm Belarus holds joint military drills with NATO to tease Russia Alexander Shtorm Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Notes on a night of terror in Palestine Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Coronavirus in Moscow: Situation goes out of control
Belarus holds joint military drills with NATO to tease Russia
Belarus holds joint military drills with NATO to tease Russia
Belarus holds joint military drills with NATO to tease Russia
Belarus holds joint military drills with NATO to tease Russia
Turkey’s Erdogan will not win the war in Syria, USA will fail too
Belarus holds joint military drills with NATO to tease Russia
Turkey wants NATO to stop Syrian army and Russia in Idlib
Turkey wants NATO to stop Syrian army and Russia in Idlib
Turkey wants NATO to stop Syrian army and Russia in Idlib
Belarus holds joint military drills with NATO to tease Russia
Belarus holds joint military drills with NATO to tease Russia
Belarus holds joint military drills with NATO to tease Russia
Belarus holds joint military drills with NATO to tease Russia
Russian Air Force strikes Turkish troops in Idlib
Russia refuses to guarantee safety for Turkish Air Force in Syria
Coronavirus in Moscow: Situation goes out of control
Coronavirus in Moscow: Situation goes out of control
Russia refuses to guarantee safety for Turkish Air Force in Syria
Notes on a night of terror in Palestine
Russia refuses to guarantee safety for Turkish Air Force in Syria
About Advertising Forum We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.