World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Doctor, who talked to Putin, diagnosed with coronavirus infection

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Denis Protsenko, the chief physician of the hospital in the settlement of Kommunarka near Moscow, was diagnosed with coronavirus. It was said that Mr. Protsenko remains in satisfactory condition.

Denis Protsenko wrote on his Facebook page that he "feels quite well." "I have isolated myself in my office, where I have all conditions for working remotely. I think that the immunity system that I have developed over this month is doing its job," he wrote.

On March 24, Protsenko accompanied President Vladimir Putin during his visit to the hospital in Kommunarka, where Covid-19 patients are treated. Putin was wearing a special yellow protective suit to enter some of the rooms of the hospital. However, when talking to Protsenko, the president was wearing a regular tracksuit and no protection at all. Protsenko then warned the head of state about the possible development of the "Italian scenario" in Russia that could entail a large number of infected patients and victims.

Putin feels fine

Putin's official spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, announced that the president takes regular tests. "Putin gets tested regularly. Everything is fine," Peskov said.

Denis Protsenko is the chief freelance specialist in anesthesiology and intensive care at the Moscow Department of Health. Prior to the creation of the Center for Infectious Diseases in Kommunarka, he worked as an assistant professor at the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care at the Russian Research University named after N.I. Pirogov.

Topics covid-19 epidemic pandemic coronavirus vladimir putin denis protsenko kommunarka hospital coronavirus in russia
News All >
Last materials
Italy scoffs at Russian help to disinfect coronavirus-stricken Lombardy
Putin stops shaking hands, switches to remote work
Putin empowers government to introduce state of emergency
US, New Coronavirus Epicenter: An Interview with Peter Kuznick
Muscovites required to obtain QR codes to leave home during quarantine
Doctor, who talked to Putin, diagnosed with coronavirus infection
COVID-19: Women front and centre
Covid-19 in Russia: 500 infections in 24 hours, 2,337 in total
Oil prices fall to abysmal levels as the world stays home
Covid-19 coronavirus temperature limits: Climate does not matter
Popular
Politics
Wealthy Russians escape from the West back home

"Very rich" people called and said they wanted to send a private jet to London "to pick up their boy who has been living there for a long time

Wealthy Russians escape from the West back home
Covid-19 coronavirus temperature limits: Climate does not matter
Planet Earth
Covid-19 coronavirus temperature limits: Climate does not matter
Economics
Oil prices fall to abysmal levels as the world stays home
Europe
Italy scoffs at Russian help to disinfect coronavirus-stricken Lombardy
Edu Montesanti US, New Coronavirus Epicenter: An Interview with Peter Kuznick Edu Montesanti Contributor submission COVID-19: Women front and centre Contributor submission Lyuba Lulko Wealthy Russians escape from the West back home Lyuba Lulko
Comments
US, New Coronavirus Epicenter: An Interview with Peter Kuznick
Wealthy Russians escape from the West back home
Wealthy Russians escape from the West back home
Wealthy Russians escape from the West back home
Italy scoffs at Russian help to disinfect coronavirus-stricken Lombardy
Covid-19 coronavirus temperature limits: Climate does not matter
Putin stops shaking hands, switches to remote work
'US Response to Coronavius Has Been Shocking': Chomsky
COVID-19 pandemic was described in 2005 CIA report about the world in 2025
Europe begs Russia to remove Iskander missiles from Kaliningrad
US, New Coronavirus Epicenter: An Interview with Peter Kuznick
US, New Coronavirus Epicenter: An Interview with Peter Kuznick
'US Response to Coronavius Has Been Shocking': Chomsky
'US Response to Coronavius Has Been Shocking': Chomsky
Putin empowers government to introduce state of emergency
Oil prices fall to abysmal levels as the world stays home
US, New Coronavirus Epicenter: An Interview with Peter Kuznick
Wealthy Russians escape from the West back home
US, New Coronavirus Epicenter: An Interview with Peter Kuznick
Oil prices fall to abysmal levels as the world stays home
Doctor, who talked to Putin, diagnosed with coronavirus infection
About Advertising Forum We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.