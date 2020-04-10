World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia’s oil output goes 17 years back

Russia » Economics

The terms of the agreement between OPEC and other oil exporters, approved on April 9, will take oil production in Russia back to levels 17 years ago.

Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed to cut production by 2.5 million barrels, while 11 million barrels per day were chosen as the starting point. In this regard, Moscow will remove 1.8 million starting from May, while Riyadh will cut its production by 1.3 million.

The last time, when Russia was extracting smaller amounts of oil, was reported in 2003. Back then, the annual volume was 421 million tons of oil, which accounts for the average of 8.45 million barrels per day.

Such levels should last for two months. Afterwards, from July to December, it will be possible to extract nine million, and after 16 months - 9.5 million.

To approve the deal, Mexico's consent is required. The negotiators tried to get Mexico to reduce its oil output by 400,000 barrels, but the country agreed to only 100,000.

In addition, USA's refusal to take more serious measures to reduce production may cause the deal to fall apart. At the moment, Washington wants to stop at a gradual decline in production at the expense of unprofitable deposits without assuming any obligations. Russia and Saudi Arabia are opposed to this position of the United States, as this will enable US-based companies to immediately put additional raw materials on the market should demand grow.

 

Topics opec opec+ oil output oil prices russian oil reserves
News All >
Last materials
Covid-19: Moscow is officially closed
Covid-19 changes life in Russia unrecognizably
Covid-19: Moscow healthcare system on the brink of collapse
Ecuador: Hot weather won’t kill Covid-19
Russia’s oil output goes 17 years back
Coronavirus causes US aircraft carriers to sink to the bottom of World Ocean
Violence against women and girls: the shadow pandemic
New world after Covid-19 according to optimists and pessimists
Putin confident of Russia’s triumphant victory over coronavirus
What happens to F-35 if it flies into Russian airspace?
Popular
Americas
Covid-19: Made and patented in USA, leaked in China

COVID-19 is not a natural coronavirus, but a man-made one. This is a biological weapon developed by the USA. It is believed that the Americans even patented Covid-19, like they patented Ebola

Covid-19: Made and patented in USA, leaked in China
What happens to F-35 if it flies into Russian airspace?
Americas
What happens to F-35 if it flies into Russian airspace?
Americas
Coronavirus causes US aircraft carriers to sink to the bottom of World Ocean
Planet Earth
Russia won’t let USA steal the Moon
Dmitry Sudakov Covid-19: Moscow healthcare system on the brink of collapse Dmitry Sudakov Lyuba Lulko Ecuador: Hot weather won’t kill Covid-19 Lyuba Lulko Contributor submission Violence against women and girls: the shadow pandemic Contributor submission
Comments
Covid-19: Moscow healthcare system on the brink of collapse
Coronavirus causes US aircraft carriers to sink to the bottom of World Ocean
Covid-19: Moscow healthcare system on the brink of collapse
Covid-19 changes life in Russia unrecognizably
New world after Covid-19 according to optimists and pessimists
Coronavirus causes US aircraft carriers to sink to the bottom of World Ocean
New world after Covid-19 according to optimists and pessimists
Covid-19: Made and patented in USA, leaked in China
Covid-19: Made and patented in USA, leaked in China
New world after Covid-19 according to optimists and pessimists
Putin confident of Russia’s triumphant victory over coronavirus
Coronavirus to throw Russia into two years of economic stagnation
Russia won’t let USA steal the Moon
What happens to F-35 if it flies into Russian airspace?
Violence against women and girls: the shadow pandemic
New world after Covid-19 according to optimists and pessimists
New world after Covid-19 according to optimists and pessimists
New world after Covid-19 according to optimists and pessimists
Putin confident of Russia’s triumphant victory over coronavirus
Putin confident of Russia’s triumphant victory over coronavirus
Putin confident of Russia’s triumphant victory over coronavirus
About Advertising Forum We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.