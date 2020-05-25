Putin’s official spokesman Dmitry Peskov discharged from hospital

Dmitry Peskov, an official spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, was discharged from hospital.

"Yes, that's true," Peskov told reporters.

His wife, Olympic champion in figure skating Tatyana Navka, confirmed the information as well. The family is alright, Navka said, adding that they would be quarantined for about a week.

On May 12, a Kremlin spokesman said that Peskov was hospitalized with COVID-19; his wife was diagnosed with the coronavirus infection as well. A little later, a Kremlin spokesman confirmed that Peskov was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. Peskov started recovering on May 21, his wife had recovered earlier.



By the time Dmitry Peskov was hospitalized, the coronavirus infection was found in Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Minister of Construction Vladimir Yakushev, his deputy Dmitry Volkov and Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova. Mishustin was discharged from the hospital on May 19, Yakusheva on May 8, even before Peskov's illness. It was also said that Peskov had not contacted President Putin before his hospitalization.