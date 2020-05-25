World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Putin’s official spokesman Dmitry Peskov discharged from hospital

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Dmitry Peskov, an official spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, was discharged from hospital.

"Yes, that's true," Peskov told reporters.

His wife, Olympic champion in figure skating Tatyana Navka, confirmed the information as well. The family is alright, Navka said, adding that they would be quarantined for about a week.

On May 12, a Kremlin spokesman said that Peskov was hospitalized with COVID-19; his wife was diagnosed with the coronavirus infection as well. A little later, a Kremlin spokesman confirmed that Peskov was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. Peskov started recovering on May 21, his wife had recovered earlier.

By the time Dmitry Peskov was hospitalized, the coronavirus infection was found in Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Minister of Construction Vladimir Yakushev, his deputy Dmitry Volkov and Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova. Mishustin was discharged from the hospital on May 19, Yakusheva on May 8, even before Peskov's illness. It was also said that Peskov had not contacted President Putin before his hospitalization.  

covid-19 pneumonia novel virus coronavirus dmitry peskov tatiana navka vladimir putin

Russian Prime Minister Mishustin tested positive for coronavirus

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin has contracted coronavirus infection. The head of the Russian government has temporarily resigned.

Mishustin, who was diagnosed with Covid-19, suggested appointing first Vice Prime Minister Andrey Belousov acting head of the Russian government. President Putin supported the initiative and promised to sign the adequate decree today, April 30.

covid-19 coronavirus new infection vladimir putin mikhail mishustin russian government russian prime minister

About 1,600 PMC Wagner fighters leave Libya in unknown direction

World » Asia

About 1,600 fighters of private military company (PMC) Wagner left the war zone in western Libya, Anadolu agency reports with reference to Mohammed Kununu, a representative of Libyan government forces.

According to him, PMC employees involved in the Libyan conflict on the side of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar departed from Beni Walid airport near Tripoli on board two military transport aircraft. Their destination remains unknown.

tripoli pmc wagner war in libya recep erdogan sergei shoygu khalifa haftar private military company russian defense ministry

Putin’s official spokesman develops bilateral pneumonia

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Dmitry Peskov, official spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was hospitalized with confirmed Covid-19 infection on May 12, has developed bilateral pneumonia. In an interview with the Kommersant publication, Peskov said employees of the presidential administration get tested for the coronavirus infection on a daily basis. 

kremlin covid-19 russia news coronavirus dmitry peskov vladimir putin putin's spokesman coronavirus in russia

Russia to start vaccination of people against COVID-19 this year

Health

Mass vaccination of Russians against coronavirus may begin in the autumn of 2020, Director of the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. Gamalei Alexander Ginzburg said.

vaccine covid-19 coronavirus vaccination russian people coronavirus in russia

Putin’s official spokesman Dmitry Peskov hospitalized with coronavirus

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Dmitry Peskov, an official spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, was infected with coronavirus. 

“Yes, I’m sick, I’m undergoing treatment,” Peskov said.

kremlin covid-19 quarantine coronavirus dmitry peskov vladimir putin russian regions coronavirus in russia
