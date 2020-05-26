World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin announces new date for Victory Parade

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Victory Parade on Red Square will take place on June 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on May 26.

"We will do it the day when the legendary historical parade of the victors took place, when fighters who fought near Moscow and defended Leningrad, who fought near Stalingrad, who liberated Europe, stormed Berlin, - when they marched across Red Square," Putin said.

Putin instructed to begin preparations for the event. Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu will be in charge to ensure the most stringent security mode on June 24 to minimize all possible risks.

The president stated that Russia passed the peak of the spread of coronavirus infection. Over the last day, 8,915 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Russia. The total number of positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic exceeded 362,000. A daily maximum was set in terms of the number of deaths - 174 people (for the entire period - 3,807), as well as a record for the number of people who recovered per day - 12,331 people.

Putin also said that it was impossible to maintain social distance during the Immortal Regiment march, which is why the event will only take place on July 26, after the parade of the Navy.

Earlier, State Duma Deputy Speaker Igor Lebedev admitted ере did not rule out that the national vote on amendments to the Constitution of Russia could be held on June 24 to coincide with the day of the Victory Parade.

The traditional May 9 Victory Parade on Red Square in Moscow was postponed this year due to the spread of the coronavirus infection in the Russian Federation. President Putin then announced that all canceled events would have to be pushed back to a later date.

 

moscow red army leningrad red square russia news vladimir putin victory parade immortal regiment victory over fascism

About 1,600 PMC Wagner fighters leave Libya in unknown direction

World » Asia

About 1,600 fighters of private military company (PMC) Wagner left the war zone in western Libya, Anadolu agency reports with reference to Mohammed Kununu, a representative of Libyan government forces.

According to him, PMC employees involved in the Libyan conflict on the side of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar departed from Beni Walid airport near Tripoli on board two military transport aircraft. Their destination remains unknown.

tripoli pmc wagner war in libya recep erdogan sergei shoygu khalifa haftar private military company russian defense ministry

Putin’s official spokesman develops bilateral pneumonia

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Dmitry Peskov, official spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was hospitalized with confirmed Covid-19 infection on May 12, has developed bilateral pneumonia. In an interview with the Kommersant publication, Peskov said employees of the presidential administration get tested for the coronavirus infection on a daily basis. 

kremlin covid-19 russia news coronavirus dmitry peskov vladimir putin putin's spokesman coronavirus in russia

Putin’s official spokesman Dmitry Peskov discharged from hospital

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Dmitry Peskov, an official spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, was discharged from hospital.

"Yes, that's true," Peskov told reporters.

covid-19 pneumonia novel virus coronavirus dmitry peskov tatiana navka vladimir putin

Russia to start vaccination of people against COVID-19 this year

Health

Mass vaccination of Russians against coronavirus may begin in the autumn of 2020, Director of the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. Gamalei Alexander Ginzburg said.

vaccine covid-19 coronavirus vaccination russian people coronavirus in russia

Putin’s official spokesman Dmitry Peskov hospitalized with coronavirus

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Dmitry Peskov, an official spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, was infected with coronavirus. 

“Yes, I’m sick, I’m undergoing treatment,” Peskov said.

kremlin covid-19 quarantine coronavirus dmitry peskov vladimir putin russian regions coronavirus in russia
