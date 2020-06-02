President Vladimir Putin signed a decree approving the foundations of Russia's state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence.
The document lists primary dangers and military threats to Russia:
The document states that Russia's state-run policy in the field of nuclear deterrence is defensive in its nature.
Russia can use nuclear weapons if such weapons or other weapons of mass destruction are used against Russia and its allies, in the event that enemy attacks state facilities of critical and military significance, as well as in the event of non-nuclear aggression against Russia, which jeopardize the existence of the state.
The previous edition of the foundations of the state-run policy in the field of nuclear deterrence was approved in 2010 by then-president Dmitry Medvedev, who then served as president of the country. The document was valid until 2020. Medvedev had also approved the Military Doctrine of Russia.
Russia currently follows the Military Doctrine, approved by Putin in 2014. This document says that Russia can use nuclear weapons "in response to the use of nuclear and other types of weapons of mass destruction against Russia and (or) its allies." This also applies to aggression with the use of conventional weapons if "the very existence of the state is jeopardized."
The main external dangers, according to Russia's Military Doctrine, are the following:
What subcategory of human being takes a knee on a handcuffed man, mashed face down on the pavement and, ultimately, forces him to die?