Putin installs disinfecting tunnels in his residence

A disinfection tunnel has been installed in Putin's residence on the outskirts of Moscow in Novo-Ogaryovo. The system is capable of destroying dangerous microorganisms on clothes and skin throughout the day.

According to Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, special systems for disinfection were installed in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. Two more disinfecting systems were installed in the Kremlin, as Putin periodically travels to the Kremlin from his residence for work meetings. New equipment was acquired and installed in the midst of the pandemic.

"Restrictions have not been lifted entirely, one still has to wear masks and gloves, but of course, if it comes to the matters concerning the head of state, additional safety precautions are justifiable and understandable," said Peskov.

Disinfection tunnels spray antiseptic on clothes and open skin. In addition to the passage with the system of sprays, there is a simple dispenser for washing hands with cleaning solution. Three different models have been made. They differ in their materials, internal components and dimensions.

One can set the time of one treatment, the amount of antiseptic solution used and pressure. According to the manufacturer, the disinfection tunnel is safe for humans and can work 24 hours a day uninterruptedly.

The disinfection tunnels were manufactured by Motor Technologies factory in Russia's Penza. It was reported that one such system is priced at 510,000 rubles (about $7,300).