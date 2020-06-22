World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian businessman from St. Petersburg, wrote an open letter to US Congress, after the latter conceived an idea to develop a strategy to counteract the entrepreneur. American politicians assume that Prigozhin poses a threat to the interests of the United States.

Democrat Chris Coons and Republican Marco Rubio introduced a resolution recommending US President Donald Trump should expand sanctions against Prigozhin.

Thу primary message of the resolution reflects supposedly negative actions that the businessman conducted against the United States. It goes about the "attack" on the national interests of the US,  "pernicious influence" on Washington's relations with its partners and about the "interference" in America's democratic processes.

Prigozhin's open letter recalls the American aggression against the rest of the world. He emphasizes that it is in the national interests of the US to destroy all of those who disagree with US-led policies. In this context, suffice it to recall 41 wars, which the United States unleashed outside its borders, the unjustified use of nuclear weapons in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and the destruction of other cultures.

"The countries that were against US intervention would be either completely wiped out, or the United States would unscrupulously redraw their borders," Prigozhin noted.

Every year the US spends millions of dollars on interventions in political and electoral processes around the world. The White House is aimed to rewrite the laws of weak states as it sees fit and gradually seize power in their territories. For these purposes Washington harbors fugitive criminals, fraudsters and thieves from many countries. The USA sponsors terrorist groups to forcefully suppress opinions and create troll factories to manipulate public opinion.

"The USA is a haven for the money of thousands of criminals, thieves and scammers from many countries. The United States creates terrorist groups, harbors their leaders and ensures safety for their families. The USA grows and gives shelter to traitors and dissidents from all over the world, such as Fethullah Gulen, Chen Guangcheng, Reza Pahlavi and many others," the letter reads.

Yevgeny Prigozhin also mentioned the attempt, which US prosecutor Robert Mueller had made to accuse Prigozhin of meddling with US elections. He spent two years and millions of taxpayers' dollars to justify his point. The lawsuit proved to be absolutely meaningless and most disgraceful lawsuit in US judicial history. Mueller ultimately proved nothing and was forced to resign.

"I am convinced that it is the American people who elect their presidents. Recently, however, the corporate elite, the so-called "deep state" has not been happy with that choice. US corporate elites seek to take puppet presidents to power, because the prime goal of those elites is to plunder the trillion-dollar US budget while pursuing their own financial interests abroad, which they call to be the national interests of the United States" Prigozhin claims.

The businessman urged Congress to keep in mind the fact that the United States is not the only country on the planet, that each of all other 252 countries have their own interests, values and sovereignty that everyone else should respect.

"You are not alone in this world," Prigozhin concluded.

