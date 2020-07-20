Putin finds replacement for disgraced Khabarovsk region governor

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree dismissing Khabarovsk region Governor, LDPR member Sergei Furgal "due to the loss of confidence." The decree also appointed Mikhail Degtyarev, deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation from the LDPR faction, as his interim deputy.

During a work online meeting with Degtyarev, Putin invited him to become Acting Governor of the Khabarovsk region and the latter agreed.

LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky insisted on a representative of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia. Zhirinovsky threatened that his LDPR party would leave the Russian Parliament and boycott government bodies of the Russian Federation. It was the Liberal Democratic Party that presented candidates to Putin: Acting Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Sports Mikhail Degtyarev, Chairman of the Duma Committee on Economics and Entrepreneurship Sergei Zhigarev and MP Andrei Andreichenko.

The Kremlin picked Degtyarev, who headed the State Duma committee on physical culture, sports, tourism and youth affairs.

Mass rallies in support of Sergei Furgal have taken place in Khabarovsk and a number of other cities lately.

Sergei Furgal was arrested last week over suspicions of his involvement in the activities of a local criminal group. Immediately after his arrest, Furgal was sent to Moscow and arrested for two months. If sentenced this year, before the 15-year statute of limitations for murder expires, he may face life imprisonment.

Furgal does not plead guilty. He noted that during the 2000s he was a "director of a small company" and did not commit any crimes. At the same time, spokespeople for the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation noted that they had irrefutable evidence proving his involvement in the organization of two murders and one attempted murder.