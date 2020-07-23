World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Vladimir Putin talks to Donald Trump

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump, a message posted on the website of the Kremlin said.

The conversation was constructive and informative. The presidents discussed problem of strategic stability and arms control, as well as the role of Moscow and Washington in maintaining international peace.

"The presidents discussed the situation around the Iranian nuclear program. Both sides emphasized the need for collective efforts to maintain regional stability and the global nuclear non-proliferation regime," the Kremlin said.

Putin and Trump agreed to develop US-Russian trade and economic cooperation. The leaders of the two countries also positively assessed the joint process of combating the coronavirus pandemic and agreed to continue contacts at different levels.

Earlier, Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton reproached Trump for not having sufficient training to be able to talk to Putin on equal ground. He expressed confidence that the US president is inferior to the Russian counterpart in terms of the ability to think strategically.

"You put somebody like that on one side of the table and Donald Trump ... on the other side of the table and it is not a fair fight," Bolton said.

The last time when Putin and Trump had a telephone conversation was in April of this year: they had three telephone conversations in three days. In 2019, Putin and Trump had three conversations in total.

During the last of the three conversations, a number of pressing problems were discussed, including issues of strategic security and arms control, the American president said.

