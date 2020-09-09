World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian population may decrease by 40 million people by 2100

Russia » Economics

The population of Russia will decrease by 40 million people by 2100, but this forecast may worsen because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ali Mokdad, Professor at the University of Washington, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation believes.

Russian population may decrease by 40 million people by 2100

According to experts' estimates, there will be 106 instead of 146 million people living in Russia by the 22nd century. According to Mokdad, the birth rate in Russia has been declining.

In addition, the researchers drew attention to the level of education in the country: the more educated women are, the later they decide to have a child. This behavior is typical not only for Russia, but for the whole world.

According to the scientist, the report was prepared with the help of Russian researchers and the Health Ministry of the Russian Federation.

However, the professor noted that his model was built on the basis of the current state of affairs in the world and was formed even before the coronavirus pandemic broke out. In his opinion, the pandemic will not have a strong impact on the overall birth rate trend in the world, because the virus poses the biggest threat to older people in the first place.

At the same time, the coronavirus will affect the economy of every country. Many people all over the world will not be able to receive healthcare services on time. Many women already prefer not to get pregnant because they may not be able to receive medical assistance when they need it.

