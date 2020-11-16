World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin approves idea to open Russian army base in Sudan

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the proposal from the government to build a naval base for nuclear-powered vessels in Africa. The logistics center for the Russian Navy will be located in Sudan. The official document was published on the website of legal information.

The President also instructed the Ministry of Defense to sign the agreement with Sudan on behalf of the Russian Federation.

Earlier in November, it was reported that Sudan would freely provide territory for warships of the  Russian navy. The base, as it was reported, would be able to accommodate no more than four ships at a time, including those with nuclear power plants on board. Not more than 300 troops would be allowed to serve at the base.

In December 2018, the Ministry of Defense reported that Russia has six army bases in foreign countries: five of them are located in neighboring countries and another one - in Syria. The brochure "Russian Army in Comparison" published by the Ministry of Defense then stated that the 555th air unit was deployed at Khmeimim airbase in Syria, the Seventh army base - in Abkhazia, the Fourth army base - in South Ossetia, the 102nd army base - in Armenia , the 201st army base - in Tajikistan, and the 999th air base - in Kyrgyzstan.

In October 2019, the President of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadera, announced that the CAR authorities were considering an opportunity for a Russian army base in the country. Touadera also noted then that the CAR was interested in the supplies of Russian weapons.

