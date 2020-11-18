It is only nuclear weapons that can save Russia from the West

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the nuclear triad a guarantee of Russia's military security and global stability. During the recent meeting with the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry, heads of federal departments and defense industry companies, Putin said that despite the changing nature of military threats, it is the nuclear 'triad' that remains the most important, key guarantee of Russia's military security.

"If you take a broader look at the problem, it guarantees global stability too. Maintaining such a balance of power negates the threat of a large-scale military conflict, in fact, it makes any attempts to blackmail or put pressure on our country pointless," Putin said.

For Russia, it is still important to take into account potential and external threats to the country, such as the expansion of NATO's military presence near the Russian borders.

"In Europe, NATO's military presence has been expanding closer to the Russian borders. The alliance did not react at all to our proposal to reduce military activity during the pandemic. Moreover, the frequency of aviation and naval operations of NATO countries has increased," Putin stressed.

He added that Russia will continue to modernize its nuclear forces and strengthen their elements.

The nuclear triad consists of strategic aviation, nuclear-capable submarine missile carriers and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

During the meeting, Vladimir Putin said that the arms control system in the world was degrading and shaking. He also reminded that the START Treaty expires in February 2021.