World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russian scientists decipher COVID-19 and take a photo of it

Science » Technologies and discoveries

Russian scientists managed to completely decipher the first complete genome of the new coronavirus, which they received from an infected patient, a message posted on the website of the Russian Healthcare ministry sad.

The breakthrough achievement was made by specialists of the Research Institute of Influenza named after A.A. Smorodintsev.

Chief research of the institute, Dmitry Lioznov, said that genome sequencing would help to understand the evolution of the virus and the dynamics of its spread. It will also be helpful in the development of vaccines and antiviral drugs for the treatment of coronavirus.

The information, which the Russian scientists have been able to obtain, was sent to the WHO database so that other research groups could have access to it.

The scientists took a photo of the coronavirus. The photo was taken by the staff of the laboratory of the Novosibirsk State Scientific Center for Virology and Biotechnology "Vector." The picture was taken with the use of the negative contrast method on JEM-1400 transmission electron microscope.

The particle size is 100-120 nm. Russian scientists already had the coronavirus gene, which they received from China in January. Back then, the scientists started working on a vaccine against the virus even though they did not have a living strain of the new virus.

In late February, Chinese scientists announced that they had developed a vaccine against coronavirus, but the drug requires further verification and refinement.

There are several research groups in the world that develop the vaccine against COVID-19. In addition to Russian scientists, scientists in China, the USA and Italy are involved in this work. According to the World Health Organization, clinical trials were launched a few days ago. This became possible only two months after scientists managed to analyze the genetic sequence of the virus. However, the vaccine is expected to be widely distributed in the world in no less than 12-18 months.

Topics genetics covid-19 pandemic coronavirus virus genome russian scientists coronavirus disease
News All >
Last materials
Canada's Economy Freezes; Meanwhile, its 'leader' Plays Footsy in Africa, EUSSR
First COVID-19 death reported in Russia
US National Security Strategy protects Wall Street, Congress, White House, and Pentagon
Russians start panicking, snatching up buckwheat and toilet paper
Covid-19, virus interference, vaccination programs and the idiocy of the human species
Difference between influenza and coronavirus
Constitutional Court confirms Putin can stay as president for life
The Russians are not afraid of coronavirus
Corruption, Mafia, Cash and Graff Diamonds (Part 2)
Corruption, Mafia, Cash and Graff Diamonds (Part 1)
Popular
Columnists
Covid-19, virus interference, vaccination programs and the idiocy of the human species

Virus interference: Did the 2019 Influenza vaccination program coupled with other campaigns leave people more exposed to Covid-19? Read on...

Covid-19, virus interference, vaccination programs and the idiocy of the human species
Difference between influenza and coronavirus
Health
Difference between influenza and coronavirus
Real life stories
Russians start panicking, snatching up buckwheat and toilet paper
Politics
Constitutional Court confirms Putin can stay as president for life
Contributor submission Canada's Economy Freezes; Meanwhile, its 'leader' Plays Footsy in Africa, EUSSR Contributor submission John Stanton US National Security Strategy protects Wall Street, Congress, White House, and Pentagon John Stanton Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Covid-19, virus interference, vaccination programs and the idiocy of the human species Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
The Russians are not afraid of coronavirus
Constitutional Court confirms Putin can stay as president for life
US National Security Strategy protects Wall Street, Congress, White House, and Pentagon
Covid-19, virus interference, vaccination programs and the idiocy of the human species
Constitutional Court confirms Putin can stay as president for life
Covid-19, virus interference, vaccination programs and the idiocy of the human species
Covid-19, virus interference, vaccination programs and the idiocy of the human species
Covid-19, virus interference, vaccination programs and the idiocy of the human species
Russians start panicking, snatching up buckwheat and toilet paper
Covid-19, virus interference, vaccination programs and the idiocy of the human species
Covid-19, virus interference, vaccination programs and the idiocy of the human species
First COVID-19 death reported in Russia
Pilot shares his impressions after flying Su-57 fifth-generation fighter
First COVID-19 death reported in Russia
First COVID-19 death reported in Russia
First COVID-19 death reported in Russia
Covid-19, virus interference, vaccination programs and the idiocy of the human species
How coronavirus has changed the world so far
Covid-19, virus interference, vaccination programs and the idiocy of the human species
US National Security Strategy protects Wall Street, Congress, White House, and Pentagon
Coronavirus to have the biggest impact on mankind in 2020
About Advertising Forum We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.