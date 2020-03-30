World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Covid-19 coronavirus temperature limits: Climate does not matter

Science » Planet Earth

Scientists from the University of Hong Kong have found at which temperatures the novel coronavirus remains most and least active. According to them, the virus remains highly stable for a long time at a temperature of about +4 degrees Celsius. In the absence of disinfection, its activity begins to decline only after 14 days.

COVID-19 is very sensitive to high temperatures: it dies within five minutes at +70 °C. At +56 ° C, the virus remains active for less than half an hour, at +37 degrees - for no more than two days, and at a temperature of 22 degrees - for about a week.

Scientists find how long coronavirus can live on various surfaces

On the outer side of medical masks the virus lives for at least a week at room temperature and relative humidity of 65 percent. Coronavirus stays on paper for less than three hours, on wooden surfaces and fabrics - for not more than two days, on glass - for less than four days, on stainless steel and plastic - for no longer than a week.

It is worthy of note that reusable face masks made of fabric, which many people tend to use nowadays instead of disposable medical masks (or due to the shortage of them) can be used repeatedly only after meticulous disinfection. As with disposable medical masks, cloth masks need to be changed every two to three hours of constant use.

  • At home, cloth masks need to be washed with soap or detergent and then treated with a steam generator or steam iron.
  • After disinfection, one should press the mask with hot iron without steaming it to kill all the germs that can live in moist fabric.

As medical specialists all over the world emphasize, such masks are intended primarily for sick individuals in the first place. They can be effective only in combination with other prophylactic measures (avoiding contact, frequent washing of hands, disinfection of items and surfaces, etc.). In addition, the mask should be worn by people who provide medical care for sick individuals.

Healthy people can wear the mask when visiting public places, using public transport, but the effectiveness of the mask in such situations has not been proven. Disposable medical masks made of non-woven material should not be reused or disinfected.

Coronavirus pandemic to end this summer?

Specialists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) found that 90% of cases of COVID-19 infection occurred at temperatures ranging from 3 to 17°C and absolute humidity from 4 to 9 g/m³. If their assumption is correct, warm and humid weather in the coming months may improve the situation in many countries of the Northern Hemisphere, whereas the situation in the countries of the Southern Hemisphere may worsen. However, this does not mean that coronavirus will not spread in countries with warm and humid climate.

For example, in Thailand, where temperatures remain at about 30 degrees Centigrade all the year round, coronavirus remains active  and tough measures to combat it. At the same time, the novel virus is now actively spreading in Syria and turkey, where temperatures already near +25C. Some specialists believe that climate shows no influence on the new coronavirus as it has spread on all continents, except Antarctica. This is just an observation as there is still no scientific base to explain the nature of the new coronavirus.

Topics covid-19 hong kong novel virus coronavirus coronavirus disease coronavirus symptoms
News All >
Last materials
Oil prices fall to abysmal levels as the world stays home
Covid-19 coronavirus temperature limits: Climate does not matter
Wealthy Russians escape from the West back home
Moscow officially quarantined after weekend BBQ parties
The Covid-19 honeymoon, common sense and the post-Covid world
'US Response to Coronavius Has Been Shocking': Chomsky
Why so many Covid-19 deaths in Italy?
COVID-19 scam or just simple corruption in Russia?
Second wave of coronavirus pandemic is coming despite quarantine
Reason behind Italy coronavirus catastrophe: Government wasted time
Popular
Columnists
'US Response to Coronavius Has Been Shocking': Chomsky

Coronavirus is dramatically spreading in the U.S., now the world's epicenter in confirmed cases. Noam Chomsky has spoken exclusively to Edu Montesanti

'US Response to Coronavius Has Been Shocking': Chomsky
Why so many Covid-19 deaths in Italy?
Europe
Why so many Covid-19 deaths in Italy?
Companies
COVID-19 scam or just simple corruption in Russia?
Columnists
The Covid-19 honeymoon, common sense and the post-Covid world
Lyuba Lulko Wealthy Russians escape from the West back home Lyuba Lulko Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Covid-19 honeymoon, common sense and the post-Covid world Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Edu Montesanti 'US Response to Coronavius Has Been Shocking': Chomsky Edu Montesanti
Comments
Wealthy Russians escape from the West back home
The Covid-19 honeymoon, common sense and the post-Covid world
The Covid-19 honeymoon, common sense and the post-Covid world
The Covid-19 honeymoon, common sense and the post-Covid world
Wealthy Russians escape from the West back home
The Covid-19 honeymoon, common sense and the post-Covid world
What's in store for the Russian economy?
'US Response to Coronavius Has Been Shocking': Chomsky
'US Response to Coronavius Has Been Shocking': Chomsky
'US Response to Coronavius Has Been Shocking': Chomsky
'US Response to Coronavius Has Been Shocking': Chomsky
COVID-19 scam or just simple corruption in Russia?
The Covid-19 honeymoon, common sense and the post-Covid world
What's in store for the Russian economy?
The Covid-19 honeymoon, common sense and the post-Covid world
The Covid-19 honeymoon, common sense and the post-Covid world
Moscow officially quarantined after weekend BBQ parties
The Covid-19 honeymoon, common sense and the post-Covid world
The Covid-19 honeymoon, common sense and the post-Covid world
Russia readies to launch serial production of new PAK DA stealth bomber
The Covid-19 honeymoon, common sense and the post-Covid world
About Advertising Forum We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.