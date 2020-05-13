World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Meteorologists predict anomalous weather phenomena for summer 2020

Science » Planet Earth

Most of the Earth will experience abnormally high air temperatures and excessive precipitation.
The summer of 2020 will be special for abnormally high temperatures of the ocean surface in tropical latitudes and for the shortage of precipitation in South America and the Hindustan Peninsula. An abnormally high amount of precipitation is expected to fall over Australia, Indonesia and the eastern part of the Indian Ocean. These conclusions were made by the expert group that drafted the Global Seasonal Climate Bulletin for the World Meteorological Organization.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) publishes newsletters on seasonal climate four times a year. WMO forecasts are based on data received from 13 Global Long-Range Forecasting Centers from around the world. The report describing weather trends across the planet for May, June and July 2020 was released in late April. 

Experts compared the results of modeling based on fresh instrumental observations with normal trends. The latter are the curves built on the basis of long-term meteorological observations for 1993-2009. The scientists concluded that during the summer of 2020, temperatures of the surface layer of the atmosphere on most of the planet would be above normal values. A similar trend is expected as far as precipitation is concerned – there will be too much rain in many regions of the world. 

However, there will be less precipitation than usual over almost all of South America, Africa and  the Hindustan Peninsula. The Indonesian archipelago and Australia, on the contrary, will see an abnormally high level of precipitation. In the tropical latitudes of the world ocean a critical increase in water temperature is expected in the upcoming summer season.

Together, these phenomena indicate a possible increase in tropical cyclones and an increased risk for coral reefs.

Topics summer weather pandemic global warming anomalous phenomenon
News All >
Last materials
Meteorologists predict anomalous weather phenomena for summer 2020
US quitting WHO: does the world need to worry?
Healthy oceans: keeping Asia and the Pacific afloat
Saudi Arabia falls first on the battlefield of oil war
Breaking out of Lockdown: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Russian-made ventilators catch fire, kill Covid-positive patients
Putin’s official spokesman Dmitry Peskov hospitalized with coronavirus
Norway refuses to tickle Russia’s nerves
Victory Day: From memory to entertainment
Russia becomes new hotspot on the map of coronavirus pandemic
Popular
Asia
Saudi Arabia falls first on the battlefield of oil war

Saudi Arabia could not stand the declared level of competition with Russia and the United States. The Kingdom was the first to surrender in the oil war for the market. 

Saudi Arabia falls first on the battlefield of oil war
Breaking out of Lockdown: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Mysteries
Breaking out of Lockdown: Out of the frying pan, into the fire
Real life stories
Russian-made ventilators catch fire, kill Covid-positive patients
News from the Kremlin
Putin’s official spokesman Dmitry Peskov hospitalized with coronavirus
S. Faizi US quitting WHO: does the world need to worry? S. Faizi Contributor submission Healthy oceans: keeping Asia and the Pacific afloat Contributor submission Lyuba Lulko Saudi Arabia falls first on the battlefield of oil war Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Putin’s official spokesman Dmitry Peskov hospitalized with coronavirus
Russian-made ventilators catch fire, kill Covid-positive patients
Russian-made ventilators catch fire, kill Covid-positive patients
Russian-made ventilators catch fire, kill Covid-positive patients
Saudi Arabia falls first on the battlefield of oil war
Saudi Arabia falls first on the battlefield of oil war
Russia tests hypersonic ‘killer’ of aircraft carriers
Meteorologists predict anomalous weather phenomena for summer 2020
Victory Day: From memory to entertainment
Victory Day: From memory to entertainment
Victory Day: From memory to entertainment
Victory Day: From memory to entertainment
Coronavirus pandemic will break the clay feet of the United States
Victory Day: From memory to entertainment
Iran defeats COVID-19 and Western sanctions alone
Coronavirus pandemic will break the clay feet of the United States
Coronavirus pandemic will break the clay feet of the United States
US quitting WHO: does the world need to worry?
Coronavirus pandemic will break the clay feet of the United States
Coronavirus pandemic will break the clay feet of the United States
Coronavirus pandemic will break the clay feet of the United States
About Advertising Forum We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.