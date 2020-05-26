Russia’s unmanned underwater drone Poseidon disassembled

The prospective Russian unmanned underwater vehicle Poseidon will be launched for the first time this fall, a source in the military-industrial complex of Russia said.



According to the source, the Poseidon will be launched from the Belgorod nuclear submarine.

The vehicle has not been assembled yet - scientists only test separate components and units of the system.

Alexander Zhilin, the head of the Center for the Study of Public Applied Issues of National Security, believes that the underwater drone can be on alert and take part in military operations at any time without any restrictions. According to the expert, the drone provides enormous protection against external interventions.

In February 2019, the Ministry of Defense unveiled the first video of Poseidon's range operations. Putin later said that the drone carrier would be launched in spring.