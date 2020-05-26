Russia’s unmanned underwater drone Poseidon disassembled

The prospective Russian unmanned underwater vehicle Poseidon will be launched for the first time this fall, a source in the military-industrial complex of Russia said.
According to the source, the Poseidon will be launched from the Belgorod nuclear submarine.
The vehicle has not been assembled yet - scientists only test separate components and units of the system.
Alexander Zhilin, the head of the Center for the Study of Public Applied Issues of National Security, believes that the underwater drone can be on alert and take part in military operations at any time without any restrictions. According to the expert, the drone provides enormous protection against external interventions.
In February 2019, the Ministry of Defense unveiled the first video of Poseidon's range operations. Putin later said that the drone carrier would be launched in spring.
Employees of the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N. F. Gamalei of the Ministry of Health of Russia tested their vector vaccine against COVID-19. The experiment was successful: immunity was confirmed, no negative effects were found, Alexander Gunzburg, the director of the center said.
Russia has been working on the MiG-41 hypersonic interceptor aircraft since 2013. All the works on the aircraft are conducted under the conditions of absolute secrecy. Form what is known so far is that the new fighter will be a 5 ++ generation aircraft and will come to replace the outdated MiG-31, which was passed into service almost 40 years ago.
Russian scientists managed to completely decipher the first complete genome of the new coronavirus, which they received from an infected patient, a message posted on the website of the Russian Healthcare Ministry sad.
Dmitry Peskov, an official spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, was discharged from hospital.
"Yes, that's true," Peskov told reporters.
Victory Parade on Red Square will take place on June 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on May 26.
"We will do it the day when the legendary historical parade of the victors took place, when fighters who fought near Moscow and defended Leningrad, who fought near Stalingrad, who liberated Europe, stormed Berlin, - when they marched across Red Square," Putin said.
The retired Brazilian military predicted a civil war in the country over the actions of the Federal Supreme Court, which launched an investigation against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro