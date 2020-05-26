World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia’s unmanned underwater drone Poseidon disassembled

Science » Technologies and discoveries

The prospective Russian unmanned underwater vehicle Poseidon will be launched for the first time this fall, a source in the military-industrial complex of Russia said.

According to the source, the Poseidon will be launched from the Belgorod nuclear submarine.

The vehicle has not been assembled yet - scientists only test separate components and units of the system.

Alexander Zhilin, the head of the Center for the Study of Public Applied Issues of National Security, believes that the underwater drone can be on alert and take part in military operations at any time without any restrictions. According to the expert, the drone provides enormous protection against external interventions.

In February 2019, the Ministry of Defense unveiled the first video of Poseidon's range operations.  Putin later said that the drone carrier would be launched in spring.

poseidon russian navy underwater drone new russian weapons belgorod nuclear submarine

Russian scientists test vector vaccine against COVID-19 on themselves

Science » Technologies and discoveries

Employees of the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N. F. Gamalei of the Ministry of Health of Russia tested their vector vaccine against COVID-19. The experiment was successful: immunity was confirmed, no negative effects were found, Alexander Gunzburg, the director of the center said.

vaccine pandemic covid-19 sars-cov-2 coronavirus russian scientists coronavirus in russia

MiG-41: Russia works on its most advanced, 5++ aircraft to date

Science » Technologies and discoveries
MiG 41: Russia's top secret 5++ interceptor fighter

Russia has been working on the MiG-41 hypersonic interceptor aircraft since 2013. All the works on the aircraft are conducted under the conditions of absolute secrecy. Form what is known so far is that the new fighter will be a 5 ++ generation aircraft and will come to replace the outdated MiG-31, which was passed into service almost 40 years ago.

su-57 mig-41 top secret russian army new aircraft putin's weapons russian air force new russian weapons new russian aircraft new russian fighter jet

Russian scientists decipher COVID-19 and take a photo of it

Science » Technologies and discoveries

Russian scientists managed to completely decipher the first complete genome of the new coronavirus, which they received from an infected patient, a message posted on the website of the Russian Healthcare Ministry sad.

genetics covid-19 pandemic coronavirus virus genome russian scientists coronavirus disease

Putin’s official spokesman Dmitry Peskov discharged from hospital

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Dmitry Peskov, an official spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, was discharged from hospital.

"Yes, that's true," Peskov told reporters.

covid-19 pneumonia novel virus coronavirus dmitry peskov tatiana navka vladimir putin

Putin announces new date for Victory Parade

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Victory Parade on Red Square will take place on June 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on May 26.

"We will do it the day when the legendary historical parade of the victors took place, when fighters who fought near Moscow and defended Leningrad, who fought near Stalingrad, who liberated Europe, stormed Berlin, - when they marched across Red Square," Putin said.

moscow red army leningrad red square russia news vladimir putin victory parade immortal regiment victory over fascism
