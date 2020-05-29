Russia starts building first strategic PAK DA flying wing bomber

Russia proceeded to the construction of the first prototype of strategic stealth bomber aircraft as part of the Advanced Long-Range Aviation Complex. The new aircraft is known for the Russian initials as PAK DA, or Product 80).

Engineers already work on the cockpit of the new aircraft. The works are to be completed in 2021.

In December 2019, Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Alexei Krivoruchko announced that the Tupolev Design Bureau started working on design documentation, as well as parts and components for the prototypes of the PAK DA bomber. In February 2020, the official said that the first engine for the PAK DA would undergo block tests already this year.

The PAK DA strategic bomber is designed as the flying wing. Stealth technologies will be used for the new airplane. The PAK DA will carry existing and prospective strategic cruise missiles, high-precision air bombs, hypersonic weapons, as well as state-of-the-art communications and electronic warfare equipment. The aircraft will be able to develop subsonic speed of flight.