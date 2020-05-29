The development of the multi-purpose stealth fighter MiG LMFS began in 2015. This is going to be the fifth-generation fighter that will execute the functions of MiG-29 and MiG-35 aircraft. The aircraft will be based on the technology used for the development of the Soviet MiG-1.44, which was far ahead of its time.
"MiG-LMFS" is designed with front horizontal stabilizers. They will be placed just above the wing to stabilize air flow in front of it. As it is believed, the aircraft should have a triangular wing and a V-tail. With a takeoff mass of about 15 tons, it will be able to take up to 5 tons of payload, for example, medium-range K-77M missiles.
The airplane will be armed with a 30 mm caliber cannon. The fighter is to be equipped with two VK-10M turbojet units with a total thrust of 20 tons. In the future, a single Product-30 engine with the afterburner power of 18 tons can be used. This engine was developed for the Sukhoi Su-57 fighter and currently undergoes flight tests.
The MiG-LMFS will be able to overcome up to 4,000 kilometers at a speed of 2,500 km/h. All the delivered ordnance will be placed inside the aircraft, which will positively affect its stealthiness.
Over the past two months, the number of dollar billionaires in Russia has increased from 99 to 101 people, while their combined wealth has grown from $392 to $54 billion.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed a decree on the extension of the self-isolation mode, system of pass control and other restrictive measures until June 14. At the same time, parks are going to open for citizens, while stadiums are opening for athletes.
Starting from June 1, 2020, the Moscow authorities will proceed to the second stage of easing lockdown restrictions, within which many trade and service enterprises will resume work, while residents of the city will be allowed to go out for walks, albeit with restrictions.
The prospective Russian unmanned underwater vehicle Poseidon will be launched for the first time this fall, a source in the military-industrial complex of Russia said.
According to the source, the Poseidon will be launched from the Belgorod nuclear submarine.
The vehicle has not been assembled yet - scientists only test separate components and units of the system.
Alexander Zhilin, the head of the Center for the Study of Public Applied Issues of National Security, believes that the underwater drone can be on alert and take part in military operations at any time without any restrictions. According to the expert, the drone provides enormous protection against external interventions.
In February 2019, the Ministry of Defense unveiled the first video of Poseidon's range operations. Putin later said that the drone carrier would be launched in spring.
The development of the short-haul transport aircraft Antonov An-178 began in 2010. It should have replaced the legendary An-12, which has been in operation for almost 70 years. The aircraft is being created on the basis of the passenger An-158 airplane.
Russia proceeded to the construction of the first prototype of strategic stealth bomber aircraft as part of the Advanced Long-Range Aviation Complex. The new aircraft is known for the Russian initials as PAK DA, or Product 80).
Engineers already work on the cockpit of the new aircraft. The works are to be completed in 2021.
In December 2019, Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Alexei Krivoruchko announced that the Tupolev Design Bureau started working on design documentation, as well as parts and components for the prototypes of the PAK DA bomber. In February 2020, the official said that the first engine for the PAK DA would undergo block tests already this year.
The PAK DA strategic bomber is designed as the flying wing. Stealth technologies will be used for the new airplane. The PAK DA will carry existing and prospective strategic cruise missiles, high-precision air bombs, hypersonic weapons, as well as state-of-the-art communications and electronic warfare equipment. The aircraft will be able to develop subsonic speed of flight.
The USA is extremely concerned about Russia's new hypersonic weapons. Moreover, the USA wants Russia to destroy those new weapons