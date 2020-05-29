Russia works on new MiG LMFS fifth-generation fighter jet

The development of the multi-purpose stealth fighter MiG LMFS began in 2015. This is going to be the fifth-generation fighter that will execute the functions of MiG-29 and MiG-35 aircraft. The aircraft will be based on the technology used for the development of the Soviet MiG-1.44, which was far ahead of its time.

"MiG-LMFS" is designed with front horizontal stabilizers. They will be placed just above the wing to stabilize air flow in front of it. As it is believed, the aircraft should have a triangular wing and a V-tail. With a takeoff mass of about 15 tons, it will be able to take up to 5 tons of payload, for example, medium-range K-77M missiles.



The airplane will be armed with a 30 mm caliber cannon. The fighter is to be equipped with two VK-10M turbojet units with a total thrust of 20 tons. In the future, a single Product-30 engine with the afterburner power of 18 tons can be used. This engine was developed for the Sukhoi Su-57 fighter and currently undergoes flight tests.

The MiG-LMFS will be able to overcome up to 4,000 kilometers at a speed of 2,500 km/h. All the delivered ordnance will be placed inside the aircraft, which will positively affect its stealthiness.