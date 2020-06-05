World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia develops assault rifle with the world’s longest effective range

Science » Technologies and discoveries

Russia is developing a unique DXL-5 sniper rifle capable of striking targets at a maximum range of seven kilometers, Lobaev Arms CEO, Vladislav Lobaev said, RIA Novosti reports.

The assault rifles with the longest effective firing range to date, "Sumrak" or "Twilight", also manufactured by Lobaev Arms, strike targets at a distance of 2,5 kilometers in confident firing and 4.2 kilometers in record firing.

"We are now working on an assault rifle and a cartridge with a record range of six to seven kilometers and for confident shooting - three kilometers. The preliminary name of the project is DXL-5. We have such products in this family as DXL-4 "Sevastopol" and DXL-3 "Retaliation." There are no rifles with such a firing range in the world market for sniper weapons," said Lobaev.

According to him, the rifle will have a new cartridge that will contain several technological innovations that make firing at such a distance possible.

"The new cartridge for this rifle is a brand new and breakthrough product - it will be larger in size and have the initial speed faster than that of all the bullets that we used before. I do not want to disclose all the details on the caliber and so forth," Vladislav Lobaev said.

Speaking about the timing, he said that the DXL-5 assault rifle would be ready at the beginning as early as in 2021.

 

Last materials
Russia develops assault rifle with the world’s longest effective range
Russian governor claims doctors contract COVID-19 through their fault
Giant oil spill in Norilsk: 20,000 tons of fuel leak into rivers
The Anglo-Saxon freak show
Iran and the coronavirus
Roots of U.S. Racism: An Interview with Noam Chomsky
Outdated US bombers asking for trouble
Trump’s G7 offer creates more questions than answers for Kremlin
Russian oligarch donates billions to fight COVID-19
Russia defines main threats in nuclear deterrence strategy
Popular
Columnists
Roots of U.S. Racism: An Interview with Noam Chomsky

Not only discrimination but also the culture of violence is deep-rooted in the United States. Fed by the elites, racial differences become social inequality

Roots of U.S. Racism: An Interview with Noam Chomsky
The Anglo-Saxon freak show
Anomalous phenomena
The Anglo-Saxon freak show
Asia
Iran and the coronavirus
Disasters, catastrophes
Giant oil spill in Norilsk: 20,000 tons of fuel leak into rivers
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Anglo-Saxon freak show Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Costantino Ceoldo Iran and the coronavirus Costantino Ceoldo Edu Montesanti Roots of U.S. Racism: An Interview with Noam Chomsky Edu Montesanti
Comments
The Anglo-Saxon freak show
Trump’s G7 offer creates more questions than answers for Kremlin
The Anglo-Saxon freak show
Russian oligarch donates billions to fight COVID-19
Trump’s G7 offer creates more questions than answers for Kremlin
Roots of U.S. Racism: An Interview with Noam Chomsky
Trump: American terrorist
Six reasons Donald J. Trump is the Anti-Christ
Roots of U.S. Racism: An Interview with Noam Chomsky
Roots of U.S. Racism: An Interview with Noam Chomsky
Iran and the coronavirus
Roots of U.S. Racism: An Interview with Noam Chomsky
Trump’s G7 offer creates more questions than answers for Kremlin
Trump: American terrorist
Trump: American terrorist
Trump: American terrorist
Outdated US bombers asking for trouble
Trump: American terrorist
Trump: American terrorist
Outdated US bombers asking for trouble
Trump to direct workers to die
About Advertising Forum
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.