World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian cosmonaut films five UFOs while watching aurora over Antarctica

Science » Mysteries

Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner, while aboard the International Space Station (ISS), tweeted a time-lapse video that captured the aurora over Antarctica. In addition to the Northern Lights, one can see five unidentified luminous objects in the video.

Judging by the video, the objects were moving in a parallel course. The cosmonaut could not identify their nature. He specified that the frames for the time-lapse video were shot at a rate of 1 frame per second, and then were collected in a video of 25 frames per second. Thus, in reality, the unidentified objects were visible for almost a minute. The information about the objects was transferred to Russian Federal Space Agency Roscosmos for analysis.

The unidentified objects captured by the Russian cosmonaut from the ISS could be space debris or Starlink satellites, experts and scientists of the Russian Academy of Sciences believe.

Russian scientists explain UFOs over Antarctica

According to Lev Zelyony, the scientific director of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the captured objects are likely to be communication satellites launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

However, the objects appeared and disappeared quickly.

"There is also an explanation for this. We see them when they reflect sunlight. The reflection does not last long." he said.

Space industry expert Ivan Moiseev suggested that the objects could also be parts of the debris from the ISS.

"Passing satellites and their debris fly by the ISS at a speed that makes it impossible to notice them. Yet, elements that separate from the ISS, for example, pieces of vacuum shell, can be easily noticed," he said.

Last materials
Alexei Navalny poisoned with tea in Siberia
Putin won't let other states touch Belarus
Can Russia experience another default like it did in 1998?
The West wants to use Belarus crisis to crack down on Russia even more
Why the Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Protests Failed
War in Libya: More foreign actors are coming
Belarus to become rogue state after Lukashenko
Can businesses reopen safely as pandemic continues?
A Sputnik V moment
USA plans American Corners in Kazakhstan to sow anti-Russian sentiments
Popular
Crimes
Alexei Navalny poisoned with tea in Siberia

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, was rushed to hospital in Omsk after he suffered a suspected poisoning. Navalny fell ill while flying from Tomsk to Moscow

Alexei Navalny poisoned with tea in Siberia
Anton Kulikov Can Russia experience another default like it did in 1998? Anton Kulikov Peter Baofu Why the Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Protests Failed Peter Baofu Andrey Mihayloff War in Libya: More foreign actors are coming Andrey Mihayloff
Comments
Kursk submarine disaster: 20 years of lies in the name of death
Kursk submarine disaster: 20 years of lies in the name of death
Kursk submarine disaster: 20 years of lies in the name of death
Kursk submarine disaster: 20 years of lies in the name of death
Kursk submarine disaster: 20 years of lies in the name of death
Kursk submarine disaster: 20 years of lies in the name of death
USA plans American Corners in Kazakhstan to sow anti-Russian sentiments
Ashes of Hiroshima and Nagasaki will remain on US flag forever
Ashes of Hiroshima and Nagasaki will remain on US flag forever
Ashes of Hiroshima and Nagasaki will remain on US flag forever
Ashes of Hiroshima and Nagasaki will remain on US flag forever
Ashes of Hiroshima and Nagasaki will remain on US flag forever
The risk of conflict between China and the USA is rising
Ashes of Hiroshima and Nagasaki will remain on US flag forever
USA plans American Corners in Kazakhstan to sow anti-Russian sentiments
Why can't Russia show adequate response to the West?
Why can't Russia show adequate response to the West?
Why can't Russia show adequate response to the West?
Russia's top military administration shows all the aces of possible nuclear strike
USA plans American Corners in Kazakhstan to sow anti-Russian sentiments
The West wants to use Belarus crisis to crack down on Russia even more
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.