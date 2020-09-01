Russian 5th-generation Su-57 aircraft to have invisible covers

Su-57 fighters will be protected with invisible coverings, the Izvestia newspaper reports, citing sources in the Russian Defense Ministry and the military-industrial complex.

According to the newspaper, the covers made of polymer materials will hide main elements of the aircraft, such as the chassis, the lower, central and rear parts of the fuselage, the wings, the cockpit, the nozzle, stabilizers and air intakes, when the airplane is parked on the ground, "making them invisible to optical-electronic systems and enemy radars." The covers will also protect the body and radio electronics of the fighter jet from bad weather conditions.

The supplies of the covers are to start in 2021.

In August it was reported that the first Su-57 fighter aircraft will be supplied to the Western Military District already in early 2021, since Poland, Denmark and Norway acquire US-made fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II aircraft.