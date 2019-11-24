Passenger plane makes emergency landing after co-pilot dies

An Aeroflot airliner flying from Moscow to Anapa (in Southern Russia) made an emergency landing at Platov Airport in the city of Rostov-on-Don because of the death of a co-pilot.

A source at emergency services of the region reported that the passenger plane made an emergency landing at the airport of Rostov-on-Don Airport after the co-pilot suddenly felt very sick. The man died during the landing. Airport services provided all necessary help and prepared the airplane for takeoff to the airport of destination.

It was said that the co-pilot, born in 1979, died of cardiac arrest. Investigation is underway.

Aeroflot expressed condolences to the pilot's family and friends. "Aeroflot expresses sincere condolences to the families and friends of the pilot," the press service of the company said. Aeroflot representatives also said that the captain of the jetliner decided to land the airplane in Rostov-on-Don to provide medical help to the co-pilot.

It was later said that the man died after the landing in the ER vehicle.