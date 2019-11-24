World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Passenger plane makes emergency landing after co-pilot dies

Society » Real life stories

An Aeroflot airliner flying from Moscow to Anapa (in Southern Russia) made an emergency landing at Platov Airport in the city of Rostov-on-Don because of the death of a co-pilot.

A source at emergency services of the region reported that the passenger plane made an emergency landing at the airport of Rostov-on-Don Airport after the co-pilot suddenly felt very sick. The man died during the landing. Airport services provided all necessary help and prepared the airplane for takeoff to the airport of destination.

It was said that the co-pilot, born in 1979, died of cardiac arrest. Investigation is underway.

Aeroflot expressed condolences to the pilot's family and friends. "Aeroflot expresses sincere condolences to the families and friends of the pilot," the press service of the company said. Aeroflot representatives also said that the captain of the jetliner decided to land the airplane in Rostov-on-Don to provide medical help to the co-pilot.

It was later said that the man died after the landing in the ER vehicle.

Topics aeroflot heart attack rostov-on-don cardiac attack russian planes emergency landing russian passenger plane
Topical Analytics
Columnists
WikiLeaks Exposes Doctored OPCW Report on Alleged CW Attack in Syria
Columnists
Bolivia: No Election Fraud, but a Color Revolution
Columnists
Italy: Acqua Alta
News All >
Last materials
WikiLeaks Exposes Doctored OPCW Report on Alleged CW Attack in Syria
Bolivia: No Election Fraud, but a Color Revolution
Italy: Acqua Alta
Exquisite hobbies of Russian entrepreneurs: gold coins, medals and toilets
Hardline US Senators Call for Combatting China
Italy: A poisoned society?
Bolvia coup: Why did Putin betray Evo Morales?
Brexit Britain: Heading for catastrophe
19-year-old bullied student goes on shooting spree in Russia
Can Russia be a superpower?
Popular
Columnists
Bolivia: No Election Fraud, but a Color Revolution

No Evidence that Bolivian Election Results Were Affected by Irregularities or Fraud, Statistical Analysis Shows, is the title of a Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) study released on November 8.

Bolivia: No Election Fraud, but a Color Revolution
Stephen Lendman WikiLeaks Exposes Doctored OPCW Report on Alleged CW Attack in Syria Stephen Lendman Edu Montesanti Bolivia: No Election Fraud, but a Color Revolution Edu Montesanti Costantino Ceoldo Italy: Acqua Alta Costantino Ceoldo
Comments
WikiLeaks Exposes Doctored OPCW Report on Alleged CW Attack in Syria
Bolvia coup: Why did Putin betray Evo Morales?
Italy: A poisoned society?
Once they're in, it is hard to get them out
Once they're in, it is hard to get them out
Once they're in, it is hard to get them out
Greta Thunberg: A flashmob or an eco messiah?
US intelligence agencies fear losing financial flow from Togliattiazot
Russia regains influence in the Middle East
Russia regains influence in the Middle East
Russia regains influence in the Middle East
Siberia to separate from Russia to become a part of USA
Siberia to separate from Russia to become a part of USA
Hardline US Senators Call for Combatting China
Bolivia: No Election Fraud, but a Color Revolution
Brexit Britain: Heading for catastrophe
Can Russia be a superpower?
Bolvia coup: Why did Putin betray Evo Morales?
Can Russia be a superpower?
Can Russia be a superpower?
Italy: Acqua Alta
About Advertising Forum We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.