Flowers bloom in snowless Moscow

Central Russia is experiencing an unusually warm winter. It rains instead of snowing, grass turns green, and buds swell on the trees. Flowers started blooming at a Moscow botanical garden. Dandelions, hellebores, primroses and snowdrops started blooming in the middle of December 2019.

On December 17, snowdrops started blooming. The phenomenon of winter flowering is dangerous to botanicals as they may not bloom in spring.

Warm weather is not going to leave Moscow in the coming days due to the influence of air masses from the Atlantic. This week, temperatures will be above the climate norm by an average of 8 degrees, according to the Meteorological Center of Russia. Weather forecasters do not expect any snow in Moscow until the beginning of the third decade of December.

Russia suspected of intention to break Mariana Trench to destroy USA
