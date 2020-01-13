World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russian fashion model Ksenia Puntus falls out of window

Society » Real life stories

Famous Russian fashion model Ksenia Puntus, who was found in the center of Moscow underneath the windows of the apartment of Nikita Mikhalkov's grandson, remains in serious condition. The woman was hospitalised to the intensive care of the Botkin Hospital. The woman fell out of the window of the apartment building, in which she was staying. Circumstances of the incident remain unclear.

Reportedly, the model fell out of the window from the third floor as she was visiting Andrei Bakov, a grandson of Russian film director Nikita Mikhalkov. Ksenia is alive, but remains in critical condition. It was also said that the model was going to fly to Paris on January 14. Her friends say that Ksenia neither smokes nor drinks and goes in for sports.

Ksenia Puntus was hospitalized with injuries of varying severity to Moscow's Botkin Hospital. She suffered bone fractures, a cranial injury, lung contusion and brain concussion. Andrei Bakov is believed to be her boyfriend.

Topics russian model fashion model ksenia puntus fashion industry nikita mikhalkov
Topical Analytics
Asia
Iranians refuse to call USA their enemy
Columnists
The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran
Columnists
US Regional Presence Makes ME Peace and Stability Unattainable
News All >
Last materials
Russian fashion model Ksenia Puntus falls out of window
USA admits Russia's superiority in nuclear arms modernisation
USA to deploy units in Pacific Ocean to counter Russia and China
Iranians refuse to call USA their enemy
The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran
US Regional Presence Makes ME Peace and Stability Unattainable
Six reasons Donald J. Trump is the Anti-Christ
One less hero
Er...What happened to Diplomacy?
2020: What to expect? More of the same
Popular
Columnists
The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran

If you visit Ayatollah Khamenei's Twitter site you'll find him sitting next an an elderly woman and to the right of her a Christmas tree adorned with ornaments including one of Santa Claus

The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran
US Regional Presence Makes ME Peace and Stability Unattainable
Columnists
US Regional Presence Makes ME Peace and Stability Unattainable
Asia
Iranians refuse to call USA their enemy
Americas
USA to deploy units in Pacific Ocean to counter Russia and China
Dmitry Sudakov Iranians refuse to call USA their enemy Dmitry Sudakov John Stanton The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran John Stanton Stephen Lendman US Regional Presence Makes ME Peace and Stability Unattainable Stephen Lendman
Comments
USA admits Russia's superiority in nuclear arms modernisation
USA admits Russia's superiority in nuclear arms modernisation
Iranians refuse to call USA their enemy
Indonesian authorities chop off genitals for masturbation
The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran
Arguments for the removal of Donald J. Trump
US Regional Presence Makes ME Peace and Stability Unattainable
The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran
Er...What happened to Diplomacy?
The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran
Er...What happened to Diplomacy?
Er...What happened to Diplomacy?
Six reasons Donald J. Trump is the Anti-Christ
The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran
The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran
The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran
The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran
US Regional Presence Makes ME Peace and Stability Unattainable
Portugal: Opportunity to be protagonist in development for Electric vehicles in Europe
Six reasons Donald J. Trump is the Anti-Christ
Six reasons Donald J. Trump is the Anti-Christ
About Advertising Forum We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.