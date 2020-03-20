World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Coronavirus in Russia: Not yet quarantined

Society » Real life stories

Fifty-four cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Russia over the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases has thus reached 253 as of March 20, 2020.

New cases have been identified:

  • in Moscow (33),
  • the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) (6),
  • four cases in St. Petersburg and Samara regions each,
  • two cases in Kirov and Novosibirsk regions,
  • one case in the Moscow Region, Ulyanovsk and Tyumen regions.

According to the epidemiological investigation, it was found that the infected citizens visited coronavirus-affected countries in the last two weeks.

Seven people who recovered from the novel coronavirus were discharged from Russian hospitals during the last 24 hours. Thus, the total number of recovered individuals has reached 12.

According to the WHO, around 210,000 people are currently infected worldwide, while COVID-19 has claimed 9,000 lives.

COVID-19: Moscow hit hardest

Over the past two weeks, the number of subway trips in Moscow has decreased by 30 percent. The workload of surface passenger transport has fallen by 24 percent.

Moscow's surface passenger transport has transported 24 percent fewer passengers than usual. The workload on electric trains has declined by 10-15 percent. The traffic in the streets of Moscow has decreased by five percent, while the number of car accidents - by nine percent.

Russia's largest air carrier, Aeroflot, announced the termination of marketing, advertising and PR contracts with all media outlets. A company spokesperson said that the airline needs to save funds for the purpose of future recovery.

Russian cinemas have lost 43 percent of their viewers on Thursday, March 19. Traditionally, the cinema weekend begins on Thursday and continues until the last Sunday screening - these are top grossing days for cinemas of the week.

On Tuesday, March 17, the Ministry of Culture suspended the admission of visitors to museums, philharmonic societies and circuses due to the risk of the spread of coronavirus. Cinemas were recommended to apply sanitary and anti-epidemic measures.

Topics aeroflot covid-19 coronavirus new disease new infection coronavirus news coronavirus in russia
News All >
Last materials
What's in store for the Russian economy?
Russian scientists decipher COVID-19 and take a photo of it
Canada's Economy Freezes; Meanwhile, its 'leader' Plays Footsy in Africa, EUSSR
First COVID-19 death reported in Russia
US National Security Strategy protects Wall Street, Congress, White House, and Pentagon
Russians start panicking, snatching up buckwheat and toilet paper
Covid-19, virus interference, vaccination programs and the idiocy of the human species
Difference between influenza and coronavirus
Constitutional Court confirms Putin can stay as president for life
The Russians are not afraid of coronavirus
Popular
Columnists
Covid-19, virus interference, vaccination programs and the idiocy of the human species

Virus interference: Did the 2019 Influenza vaccination program coupled with other campaigns leave people more exposed to Covid-19? Read on...

Covid-19, virus interference, vaccination programs and the idiocy of the human species
Russians start panicking, snatching up buckwheat and toilet paper
Real life stories
Russians start panicking, snatching up buckwheat and toilet paper
Technologies and discoveries
Russian scientists decipher COVID-19 and take a photo of it
Columnists
US National Security Strategy protects Wall Street, Congress, White House, and Pentagon
Andrey Mihayloff What's in store for the Russian economy? Andrey Mihayloff Contributor submission Canada's Economy Freezes; Meanwhile, its 'leader' Plays Footsy in Africa, EUSSR Contributor submission John Stanton US National Security Strategy protects Wall Street, Congress, White House, and Pentagon John Stanton
Comments
Belarus holds joint military drills with NATO to tease Russia
Covid-19, virus interference, vaccination programs and the idiocy of the human species
Covid-19, virus interference, vaccination programs and the idiocy of the human species
Russian scientists decipher COVID-19 and take a photo of it
Russian scientists decipher COVID-19 and take a photo of it
Covid-19, virus interference, vaccination programs and the idiocy of the human species
Covid-19, virus interference, vaccination programs and the idiocy of the human species
Covid-19, virus interference, vaccination programs and the idiocy of the human species
Russian scientists decipher COVID-19 and take a photo of it
The Russians are not afraid of coronavirus
The Russians are not afraid of coronavirus
The Russians are not afraid of coronavirus
The Russians are not afraid of coronavirus
The Russians are not afraid of coronavirus
The Russians are not afraid of coronavirus
The Russians are not afraid of coronavirus
The Russians are not afraid of coronavirus
The Russians are not afraid of coronavirus
The Russians are not afraid of coronavirus
Russian scientists decipher COVID-19 and take a photo of it
The Russians are not afraid of coronavirus
About Advertising Forum We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.