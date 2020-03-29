Moscow officially quarantined after weekend BBQ parties

Starting from Monday, March 30, due to the epidemic of the new coronavirus infection, all residents of Moscow, regardless of their age, are prescribed to stick to the "home isolation regime." Moscow also announced restrictions on the movement of people around the city.

"Starting tomorrow, the home self-isolation regime shall be introduced for all residents of Moscow, regardless of their age," a message on the website of the Moscow mayor said.

In the coming days, people will be allowed to leave their homes only if they obtain a special pass that will be issued according to the procedure established by the Moscow government. Afterwards, the authorities will be tightening control "gradually, but steadily," the message said.

On Saturday, the first of nine days, which was declared a non-working day due to the spread of the novel virus, many Moscow residents neglected recommendations from the authorities. Countless families went to the countryside, to parks and city streets, many others arranged shashlyk (barbecue) parties, when people go outside to make shashlyk (meat on skewers). Even though the weather was beautiful on March 28 in Moscow - it was +17C and sunny - the authorities did not like such social behavior as Russia has all chances to experience the crisis that Spain and Italy are currently going through.

From Monday, March 30, residents and guests of Moscow will be allowed to leave their apartments only in the following cases:

to ask for emergency medical assistance;

a direct threat to life and health;

to travel to work, but only if a person is required to go to work;

to do grocery shopping in the nearest grocery store or pharmacy;

to walk domestic animals (at a distance not exceeding 100 meters from the place of residence (stay);

to take out household garbage.

Doctors and authorities remind Russians that every single individual, regardless of their age, runs the risk of contracting and dying from the novel coronavirus - babies, schoolchildren and adolescents, young people, but not just the elderly who suffer from chronic diseases.

Covid-19 claims 9 lives in Russia; many young people infected

Almost 40 percent of patients, who were connected to artificial lung ventilation machines in Moscow after contracting the coronavirus infection are younger than 40 years old.

People under the age of 60 make up about 50 percent of all who have suffered lung damage as a result of the coronavirus infection. Their share of the total number of severe patients is 45 percent, whereas 15 percent of infected individuals, who suffer complications, are under 40 years of age.



As of March 29, the number of positive Covid-19 cases in Moscow is 1,014 people. Forty-six percent of patients are from 35 to 64 years of age. Younger people - aged 18 to 34 years - account for 33.5% of the total number of patients. People over 65 make up only 15 percent of patients.

5.5% of those affected are children who often have a mild or no symptoms at all, even though they still carry the virus.

According to most recent information, a total of 1,534 positive cases were reported in Russia (1,014 of them in Moscow), 64 patients recovered, nine died.