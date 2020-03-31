Muscovites required to obtain QR codes to leave home during quarantine

Starting from April 3, Russian citizens will be informed about quarantine violations through SMS services and the Unified portal of public services. Starting from April 1, the Ministry of Communications will start providing the Social Insurance Fund and the Moscow Government with information about the citizens who should observe self-isolation regime. It goes about those who arrived from the countries with an unfavorable epidemiological situation.

In the near future, all Muscovites will need to have a QR code to leave their homes. With the help of the code, representatives of regulatory and law enforcement agencies will be able to verify the eligibility of the citizens' decisions to go outside. CCTV cameras, telephone billing and bank transactions will be used to monitor quarantine violators.

Not to be considered as such, Muscovites should create personal accounts on the website of the Moscow administration indicating their residential address, phone number and attaching a photo. After the registration, people will be able to obtain unique QR codes on their smartphones.

One will have to receive such code for every step outside, be it the need to go to the nearest grocery store, to take garbage out, to walk a dog or go to the dacha.

One can print the QR code out or save it on a smartphone. New codes will have to be received for every need to go outside.

Law enforcement officers, members of the government and the Moscow administration, members of the State Duma and the Federation Council will be allowed to move around the city without the need to print out the code.

The authorities intend to control the movement of Muscovites in several ways:

the police will check QR codes of individuals who move anywhere on foot, by car or by public transport;

banks will provide information about transactions made outside area of ​​residence;

mobile operators will provide data on the movement of citizens;

information about citizens will be collected using cameras connected to face recognition system.

The regime of self-isolation has already been implemented in dozens of Russian regions, including Moscow and the Moscow Region.



In all regions where the regime is in effect, residents are prohibited from leaving their homes. They are allowed to go out to the nearest grocery store or pharmacy, to take garbage out, to walk pets at a distance of no more than 100 meters from the house, to receive emergency medical care, in life-threatening cases. It is allowed to leave home to go to work if there is no opportunity to work from home.