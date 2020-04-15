World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Coronavirus paralyzes Moscow traffic

Society » Real life stories

Starting from April 15, traveling by personal, official and public transport in Moscow can only be possible if a person has a digital pass. Huge traffic jams and long lines of people appeared on roads and in front of entrances to metro stations.

Traffic jams were formed practically on all major highways towards the center of the city. Traffic police took control of 160 highways leading into the city. The highways were narrowed to one or two lanes. Every car driver and every passenger is supposed to have digital passes to be able to move around Moscow. If there is no such pass, a person will have to pay the fine of 5,000 rubles (about $60).

Many people have to spend hours being stuck in traffic jams. ER vehicles are no exception - they are stuck in traffic as well. An inspection takes about 30 seconds: traffic police officers scan car numbers to find out if the driver has a digital pass. Afterwards, officers ask for driver's license and passport to see that the information matches the pass.

In the metro, passengers have to spend 30-40 minutes waiting. The mandatory distance of 1.5 meters between people is not observed. Police officers check passes at all stations of the Moscow metro. It takes several minutes to verify each pass, many people are denied access to the metro. A few more minutes are required to explain reasons to everyone.

People  have to spend a lot of time in overcrowded and stuffy underground passages and vestibules of metro stations, thus creating very good conditions for the coronavirus infection to spread.

Meanwhile, eleven patients died in Moscow over the past 24 hours. All of them had coronavirus-caused pneumonia in addition to concomitant diseases, including hypertension, pyelonephritis, chronic hepatitis C, and diabetes mellitus. Three had chronic bronchitis.

Thus, the number of deaths in Moscow is 106 people, in Russia - 181.

Topics covid-19 new virus coronavirus digital pass moscow metro new infection moscow traffic coronavirus in moscow
News All >
Last materials
All of Russia, except for one region, infected with coronavirus
Young, prominent Russian nuclear physicist dies of Covid-19
Why is OPEC+ deal a failure for Russia?
Former tennis star Marat Safin: pandemic is conspiracy to chip people
Trump to direct workers to die
Putin considers using Armed Forces to combat Covid-19
Covid-19 is an American game
Covid-19: Biological weapon that cancels out globalization
Moscow turns into Wuhan
Launching the New World Movement
Popular
Americas
Covid-19 is an American game

At first, it was a virus that targeted only the Chinese. The Europeans could not be infected with it

Covid-19 is an American game
Covid-19: Biological weapon that cancels out globalization
Europe
Covid-19: Biological weapon that cancels out globalization
Anomalous phenomena
Launching the New World Movement
Former USSR
Moscow turns into Wuhan
Anton Kulikov Why is OPEC+ deal a failure for Russia? Anton Kulikov John Stanton Trump to direct workers to die John Stanton Inna Novikova Covid-19 is an American game Inna Novikova
Comments
All of Russia, except for one region, infected with coronavirus
Why is OPEC+ deal a failure for Russia?
All of Russia, except for one region, infected with coronavirus
Coronavirus to throw Russia into two years of economic stagnation
Why is OPEC+ deal a failure for Russia?
Putin confident of Russia’s triumphant victory over coronavirus
Why is OPEC+ deal a failure for Russia?
Coronavirus causes US aircraft carriers to sink to the bottom of World Ocean
Covid-19: Biological weapon that cancels out globalization
Putin considers using Armed Forces to combat Covid-19
Moscow turns into Wuhan
Trump to direct workers to die
Trump to direct workers to die
Trump to direct workers to die
Former tennis star Marat Safin: pandemic is conspiracy to chip people
Former tennis star Marat Safin: pandemic is conspiracy to chip people
Why is OPEC+ deal a failure for Russia?
Wealthy Russians escape from the West back home
Wealthy Russians escape from the West back home
Coronavirus causes US aircraft carriers to sink to the bottom of World Ocean
Coronavirus causes US aircraft carriers to sink to the bottom of World Ocean
About Advertising Forum We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.