World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia’s key space scientist dies of coronavirus

Society » Real life stories

Academician Yevgeny Mikrin, general designer of Russian Space Corporation Energia, who was earlier diagnosed with coronavirus, died in Moscow. The scientist died at Kommunarka hospital near Moscow, which specializes on the treatment of Covid-positive patients. 

"He was 64 years old. He was a very bright person who devoted his whole life to the development of the domestic space program. He was the general designer of NPO Energia, and was in charge of the manned program. In fact, we lost a key scientist, who served as a connection between fundamental science and practical space," Alexander Sergeev, Chair of the Russian Academy of Sciences said.

Vladimir Fortov, an academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, added that Mikrin was an outstanding specialists who could feel the work of technical devices. He was responsible for launching, supervising and docking processes in the manned space program.

“This is a huge loss,” he said.

The press service of the Russian Federal Space Agency Roscosmos confirmed the sad news and set out condolences to all his relatives and friends. The date and the place of the scientist’s funeral has not been reported yet. 

As the general designer of manned space programs, Mikrin was in charge of all promising developments in the field of manned space exploration. On April 9, he attended a manned launch from Baikonur Cosmodrome, when a new crew set off for the ISS.

Topics baikonur roscosmos russian rocket energia rocket space exploration russian scientists russian space industry international space station
News All >
Last materials
Putin decorates Kim Jong-un with Medal of Victory
Russia’s key space scientist dies of coronavirus
Covid-19 will change tourism unrecognizably
Ten highly unpleasant questions that China wants to ask the USA
Under Bolsonaro, Brazilian indigenous peoples face severe and imminent threat
Russian scientists study immunity to COVID-19
Russian Prime Minister Mishustin tested positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus: an answer to Paul Craig Roberts
The United States is running out of strategic bombers
Czech Republic works against Soviet military legend to set up Russia
Popular
Asia
Ten highly unpleasant questions that China wants to ask the USA

As long as the epidemiological situation continues to worsen, US politicians spread false information and blame others

Ten highly unpleasant questions that China wants to ask the USA
Covid-19 will change tourism unrecognizably
Real life stories
Covid-19 will change tourism unrecognizably
Planet Earth
Russian scientists study immunity to COVID-19
Americas
Under Bolsonaro, Brazilian indigenous peoples face severe and imminent threat
Andrey Mihayloff Covid-19 will change tourism unrecognizably Andrey Mihayloff Contributor submission Under Bolsonaro, Brazilian indigenous peoples face severe and imminent threat Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov Russian scientists study immunity to COVID-19 Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Czech Republic works against Soviet military legend to set up Russia
Ten highly unpleasant questions that China wants to ask the USA
Czech Republic works against Soviet military legend to set up Russia
Czech Republic works against Soviet military legend to set up Russia
Ten highly unpleasant questions that China wants to ask the USA
Ten highly unpleasant questions that China wants to ask the USA
Covid-19 will change tourism unrecognizably
Czech Republic works against Soviet military legend to set up Russia
Czech Republic works against Soviet military legend to set up Russia
Russian scientists study immunity to COVID-19
Czech Republic works against Soviet military legend to set up Russia
Ten highly unpleasant questions that China wants to ask the USA
Czech Republic works against Soviet military legend to set up Russia
Russia leaves Iran and China behind in coronavirus pandemic
Russia leaves Iran and China behind in coronavirus pandemic
Tu-160 nuclear triad aircraft disturb NATO over Baltic Sea
Ten highly unpleasant questions that China wants to ask the USA
Ten highly unpleasant questions that China wants to ask the USA
Fire on board secret deepwater vehicle Losharik: Information classified
Fire on board secret deepwater vehicle Losharik: Information classified
Fire on board secret deepwater vehicle Losharik: Information classified
About Advertising Forum We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.