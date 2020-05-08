World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia becomes new hotspot on the map of coronavirus pandemic

This week, many countries in Europe have started lifting the restrictions that had been introduced in connection with the spread of the coronavirus infection. It does not mean that the pandemic has been defeated: a new “hot spot” is beginning to emerge more and more clearly on the continent. Unfortunately, it goes about Russia.

  • 177 160 confirmed cases of COVID-2019 infection
  • Of these, 11,231 were detected in the last 24 hours.
  • More than half of those infected are still in Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin says:

    "The fact that we have identified so many infected people is a huge plus, but not a minus, because it means that infected people are quarantined in a timely manner, and the spread of the virus is slowing down."

Another “plus” in comparison with other countries is the relatively low mortality rate among coronavirus patients:

    1,625 people have died in the country during the epidemic (as of May 8, 2020)

According to the authorities, the outbreak of the epidemic in Russia started later than in many other countries, and Russia had time to get prepared for the challenge. 

On May 7, Russia was ranked fifth in the world in the number of COVID-19 cases. Nevertheless, the Russian authorities decided to gradually lift quarantine restrictions. For example, courts will resume their work from May 12. Industrial and construction companies will start operating in Moscow too. However, the quarantine restrictions will not touch upon citizens and small businesses. On the contrary, the measures will be toughened, and the Russians will have to pay for those restrictions from their own pockets. 

From May 12, Moscow is introducing the mask regime in the city. One will be required to wear a face mask or a respirator to be able to use the metro or public transport. In addition, one will have to wear gloves. To comply with these requirements, every Muscovite will have to spend at least 2,000 rubles a month.

