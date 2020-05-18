World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

In Omsk, 500 people locked up in dormitory for illegal quarantine

Society » Real life stories

Tenants of a dormitory on 11 Cheredovaya Street in the city of Omsk were locked in the building. All the tenants of the building are not allowed to go outside. Earlier, several cases of the coronavirus infection were registered among those living in the dormitory, and all 500 tenants found themselves under the conditions of strict quarantine. 

Police officers were put on guard at the entrances – the citizens supposedly do not follow the rules of the self-isolation mode. However, the officers have not been able to show the decree on quarantine restrictions to the tenants because they do not have the document themselves. 

All the tenants of the dormitory are thus prohibited from going outside: the people are not allowed to go out to buy groceries, medications or other essential drugs. Most of them survive with the help of their relatives and friends, who bring them food.

Those who do not have anyone to help them, were forced to go from door to door asking for bread.

Someone reportedly tried to go out to buy groceries through the back door, but the door was soon blocked. Someone else, as it was reported, jumped out of the window on the second storey to be able to go to buy groceries. 

The people eventually wrote an open letter to President Putin, as well as to the governor and the prosecutor of the Omsk region, demanding investigation.

Topics omsk covid-19 lockdown quarantine coronavirus coronavirus in russia
News All >
Last materials
Russia’s first-ever case of female genital mutilation is still pending
In Omsk, 500 people locked up in dormitory for illegal quarantine
Coronavirus kills too many in Dagestan
'World Pandemic, Global Crisis, No Global Government': Ladislau Dowbor
The "backbone" bookmakers turned out to be mafiosi from the 90s
Covid-19 staves off nuclear war
Gazprom flings the gauntlet to USA
Moscow vehemently denies reports about understated coronavirus deaths
Putin’s top official makes quick visit to Berlin because of Ukraine
Putin’s official spokesman develops bilateral pneumonia
Popular
Economics
Gazprom flings the gauntlet to USA

Gazprom, Russia’s natural gas monopoly, with the help of the Akademik Chersky pipe-laying vessel, is going to build the remaining 160 km of Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline

Gazprom flings the gauntlet to USA
Covid-19 staves off nuclear war
Europe
Covid-19 staves off nuclear war
Companies
The "backbone" bookmakers turned out to be mafiosi from the 90s
Americas
'World Pandemic, Global Crisis, No Global Government': Ladislau Dowbor
Edu Montesanti 'World Pandemic, Global Crisis, No Global Government': Ladislau Dowbor Edu Montesanti Inna Novikova Covid-19 staves off nuclear war Inna Novikova Lyuba Lulko Gazprom flings the gauntlet to USA Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Two trillion dollars for dilapidating American dream
Covid-19: Time to apportion the blame
Two trillion dollars for dilapidating American dream
Two trillion dollars for dilapidating American dream
Putin’s official spokesman develops bilateral pneumonia
Putin’s top official makes quick visit to Berlin because of Ukraine
Castro sued over alleged torture
Castro sued over alleged torture
Castro sued over alleged torture
Castro sued over alleged torture
Castro sued over alleged torture
Gazprom flings the gauntlet to USA
Covid-19 staves off nuclear war
Launching the New World Movement
Donald Trump to orchestrate major war in the Middle East
Donald Trump to orchestrate major war in the Middle East
Coronavirus to throw Russia into two years of economic stagnation
Russian-made ventilators catch fire, kill Covid-positive patients
Russian-made ventilators catch fire, kill Covid-positive patients
Putin’s official spokesman develops bilateral pneumonia
US quitting WHO: does the world need to worry?
About Advertising Forum We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.