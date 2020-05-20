Russian nurse wears see-through protective suit over bikini

The photo caused an avalanche of positive comments to support the woman. Many treated the choice that the nurse made with humor, while others tried to explain the reasons behind the photo.

Source: newstula.ru

A woman wrote: “Try wearing a garbage bag, make a hole for the head in it and tape all the openings – and then you will know what it feels like wearing a protective suit. It’s literally impossible to wear it in hot weather. Medics are real heroes, they can work naked, but they work to save lives – they do not sit in the offices like many office trolls do.”

On May 19, it was reported that the nurse of the Tula Infectious Diseases Hospital was punished after she wore a see-through protective suit over a bikini at work. A disciplinary sanction was applied against her in the form of a reprimand. The woman herself said that she decided not to wear clothing underneath the suit because it was too hot to work in a protective suit.

The incident in Tula attracted the attention of high-ranking Russian officials. Senator Vladimir Krugly said that it was unethical and unprofessional of the nurse to act that way, but one should not lynch her for that.