Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov in serious condition due to COVID-19

Ramzan Kadyrov, the President of Chechnya, who, according to unconfirmed reports, was hospitalized after he had his lungs deteriorated as a result of the coronavirus infection, is in serious condition.

According to unnamed sources, doctors believe that Kadyrov contracted the coronavirus infection about two or three weeks ago. A week after, his health condition deteriorated, although he believed that it was common cold. Soon afterwards, he was hospitalized to one of the best clinics in Moscow. Reports about his hospitalization appeared on May 21, although representatives of the Chechen administration have not released any official comments on the subject.

Reportedly, Kadyrov started complaining of first symptoms a few days ago, but attributed his ailment to a common respiratory infection. His condition began to deteriorate rapidly, and Chechen doctors advised he should contact Moscow hospitals.



Until recently, Ramzan Kadyrov, led a normal life and did not follow any precautions recommended in connection with the rapid spread of coronavirus. He was holding daily meetings with members of his administration and traveling around the republic. It was reported that he went to a remote area of the republic to release nursery-grown mountain goats into the wild.



At the same time, Chechnya implemented strict quarantine measures in mid-April. Free movement was permitted only for medical personnel, employees of road, communal and emergency services, as well as for those who have special passes.



The president of Chechnya offered to send those who violate lockdown measures to agricultural works. "He didn't want to stay home so he went outside? Well, let him work all day in the field and bring good. We will find work for him. Let him plow the fields, sow and grow," said Ramzan Kadyrov.



On April 29, Kadyrov ordered to tighten control over the movement of people. Quarantine violators will be deprived of their vehicles and forced to clean the streets, he said. Local residents criticized the tight control of security officials over those who go outside.



According to the regional Ministry of Health, as many as 1005 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Chechnya. 620 people recovered, 11 died. Among the infected, there are 92 physicians.