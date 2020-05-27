Moscow mayor allows people to go out for walks

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed a decree on the extension of the self-isolation mode, system of pass control and other restrictive measures until June 14. At the same time, parks are going to open for citizens, while stadiums are opening for athletes.



Starting from June 1, 2020, the Moscow authorities will proceed to the second stage of easing lockdown restrictions, within which many trade and service enterprises will resume work, while residents of the city will be allowed to go out for walks, albeit with restrictions.

"Starting from Monday, city residents, including older people over 65 and citizens with chronic diseases, can leave their homes for walks and sports activities," the mayor said.

Earlier on Wednesday, at a meeting with the President of the Russian Federation, Moscow Mayor Sobyanin proposed to ease a number of restrictions from June 1. The Moscow authorities plan to resume the sales of non-food products, as well as to reopen part of household services that do not require long-term contact between people: laundries, dry cleaning, repair shops.

Going out for walks will be allowed according to schedule. From June 1, Muscovites will be able to walk three times a week, including once during the weekend. There will be no restrictions imposed on early morning walks (from 5:00 to 9:00 a.m.). It is assumed that the schedule of walks for each apartment building will be posted on the website of the Moscow government, mos.ru.



Starting from June 1, all parks and green areas will be open for visiting, with the exception of Zaryadye Park (adjacent to Red Square). However, Sobyanin stressed, due to the increase in the number of people on the streets and in parks, requirements for wearing face masks in public places will be intensified, and certain rules for taking walks will be established. Attractions in parks, children's and sports grounds will remain closed.



Weekend fairs resume their work. Starting from June 1, stadiums and other sports facilities will be reopened for training sessions of Moscow and Russia teams, as well as for players of professional sports clubs.

According to most recent official reports, there are more than 171,000 positive cases in Moscow; over 67,000 have recovered, 2,183 patients have died.