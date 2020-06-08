Moscow ends lockdown

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin canceled the self-isolation mode and the system of passes starting from June 9. According to the mayor, the spread of the coronavirus infection has been declining in the capital.

Wearing face coverings and gloves is still required, though. The mayor urged everyone to comply with the "regime of self-preservation and respect for others".

"Starting tomorrow, June 9, the self-isolation mode and the system of passes are going to be canceled. The schedule of walks is also going to be canceled. Residents of the city, including Muscovites over 65 and citizens suffering from chronic diseases, can go outside without restrictions, they can go about their business and visit public places," Sobyanin wrote.

The Moscow authorities are going to remove restrictions step by step during June. At the same time, the terms set in the mayor's decree may be changed depending on the epidemiological situation.

Life in Moscow goes back to normal slowly

Life in Moscow is going to be restored in three stages. From June 9, hairdressing, beauty salons and barber shops, photo studios, veterinary clinics, employment agencies, public organizations, film studios, recording studios and research institutes will resume work. Restrictions on car sharing services and visiting city cemeteries will be lifted as well. Theaters, concert organizations and circuses can start rehearsals.

On June 16, restrictions on the provision of routine care in dental clinics will be lifted. Libraries, realtor offices, real estate services, advertising, consulting and other agencies that provide services to citizens and businesses will be able to resume work.

Museums, exhibition halls and zoos will reopen. It will be allowed to attend sports events, provided that only 10 percent of stands will be taken. Restaurants and cafes are planned to be opened in two stages: summer verandas will reopen from June 16, and stationary catering establishments - from June 23.

On June 23, it is planned to reopen fitness clubs, swimming pools, fitness centers, children's and sports grounds. Passenger navigation on the Moskva River will resume. Kindergartens and social welfare institutions will go back to normal operations.. The decision to remove the remaining restrictions will be made additionally.

"For several weeks now - slowly, but surely - the pandemic has been on the decline. The number of new cases has been decreasing, an increasing number of people have been recovering. All this allows us to return to normal life step by step," the mayor said.

Meanwhile, over the last 24 hours in Moscow, for the first time in six days, the number of new cases of coronavirus infection exceeded 2,000 people (2001), 51 patients died. In Russia as a whole, the situation is similar: 8,985 new cases of coronavirus infection and 3,957 discharged patients in one day.